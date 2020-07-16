This Classic Corvette Stingray Could Be Yours for a Bargain Price

RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's kicked off its "Open Roads, The European Summer Auction" on July 14, and bids are currently pouring in on over 80 collectible exotics. While many of the featured lots have a six- or even seven-figure pre-sale estimates, the Monterey-based classic car dealer maxed out this this 1976 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe's value $28,500.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RM Sotheby's

What's more, the only bid listed at press time was for just $57, so there's a good chance that it'll be closed on for much less. Under the C3 'Vette's stunning red shell, which was originally painted in Orange Flame, is the original 350 cubic-inch L48 V8 mated to an automatic transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RM Sotheby's

Its listed in driver-ready condition, but the retro ride would also make for a fantastic complete restoration project. Looking at provided art of the all-black interior and Vega steering wheel, the cockpit appears to be slightly worn but ready to roll.

RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's doesn't provide many other details, but Hagerty reporst that the 1976 Stingray's air intake was moved over the radiator, which allowed designers to implement a unique hood design for one year only. A steel belly pan stiffened the front end and helped deflect heat from the catalytic converter.

A 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona RM Sotheby's

Pricier cars in better condition are also on offer. A 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, which edged out the Lamborghini Miura P4000 to become the world's fastest production car in its day, is expected to sell for a maximum of $570,000. Meanwhile, a 1985 Lancia Delta S4 Rally that podiumed in multiple notable events has a top-end price of $1.25 million.

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Rally RM Sotheby's

On the modern side, one of just 75 examples of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss could rake in up to $2.5 million. Named for the 300 SLR that Stirling Moss campaigned to victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia, the AMG V8-powered hyper-roadster hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds on its way to 220 mph.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss RM Sotheby's

Visit RM Sotheby's website to browse more lots before the event ends on July 22.