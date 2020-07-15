Polaris Unveils Limited Edition Slingshot Grand Touring LE

Only 300 of the souped-up 'Shots will be made.
After receiving a redesign with 70 percent new components and a resized power plant for 2020, Polaris is producing 300 special-edition Slingshot Grand Touring LE autocycles. 

Instead of racy blacks or reds, the three-wheeled roadster gets an exclusive Fairway Green paint with bronze accents and wheels that recall elegant GTs by Mercedes-Benz or McLaren. A color-matched Slingshade top and rear fender, along with accent lighting, round out the aesthetic features. 

A tall Ripper Series Wind Deflector protects occupants from elements, but what really earns the special-edition model its Grand Touring moniker are the quilted seats, which feature a proprietary thermoelectric technology that cools and heats on three varying settings (low, medium and high). A flexible graphene material disperses the heating or cooling throughout the bottom and backrest of the seat for full coverage. 

Power comes from the same Polaris-built ProStar 2.0-liter in-line four that's tuned to produce 203-horsepower in the sporty Slingshot R. The engine is mated to Polaris' automatic-esque AutoDrive gearbox, which is described as a clutch-less "hydraulically actuated automated manual five-speed synchromesh transmission."

Starting at $33,999, the 2020 Grand Touring LE is shipping to Polaris Slingshot dealers now.