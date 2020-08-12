Bentley Unveils Latest Version of Bentayga Speed, 'World's Fastest SUV'

While the Bentley Continental GT-based Bacalar recently debuted as the luxury British automaker's fastest open-topped ride, the 190-mph 2021 Bentayga Speed still reigns as the world's fastest SUV—depending on who you ask, of course.

The other super-SUV that often claims the "fastest" superlative is the 189.5-mph Lamborghini Urus. The Bentley edges out its Lambo rival by mere tenths of a second when it comes to top speed, but the Urus gets to 60 mph quicker in 3.6 seconds, while the Bentayga Speed does 0-to-60 in 3.9 seconds.

In the Bentayga Speed's latest iteration, Volkswagen's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 behemoth of power unit returns to produce 626 horses. In gears 5th through 8th, the car will open the torque converter when the driver isn't on the throttle, dropping the engine to idle and simply allowing the car to roll—a nifty, gas-saving feature.

Paired with all that performance is Bentley's signature style and luxury. We're talking dark-tint head- and taillights, body-matched side skirts available in 47 different colors, 22-inch rims finished in paint or dark tint, and ovular exhaust tips.

Inside, Bentley offers 15 leather colors split with six hues of Alcantara, eight veneers and two technical finishes. Customers can also choose between "Speed" or "Bentley" embroidery on the contrast-stitched and diamond-quilted seats.

The 2021 Bentayga Speed is also the first Bentley to get a bigger, brighter, and higher-res 10.9-inch touch screen that can also be operated with hard keys located below. A fully digital driver’s information panel similar to the Continental GT's and Flying Spur's features real-time lighting effects with elegant animations. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, as well.

Perhaps the only downside is that Bentley's racy super-ute costs about as much as a house. Bentley confirmed to Roadshow that the 2021 Bentayga Speed will start at $245,000 with the first models arriving in early 2021.