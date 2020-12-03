Ducati Unleashes Lighter, More Powerful Monster Motorcycle for 2021

Ducati

The Ducati Monster continues to evolve with the naked bike class it invented back in 1993 with its lightest, most compact version yet.

The famed Italian superbike maker replaced the previous generation's 821cc engine with a larger, higher-output Testastretta 11-degree 937cc twin-cylinder that makes 111 hp at 9,250 RPM and a maximum 68.7 pound-feet of torque. Ducati says that the extra power serves all revs, particularly in the low-medium range.

Despite its size, the engine weighs five pounds less than the 821, which helps the new Monster stay light and, therefore, accessible. Weight was also saved in the rims, swingarm, and subframe to shave a total of nearly 40 pounds off the outgoing model. However, the superbike-derived frame, "bison back-"shaped fuel tank, “shoulder-embedded” round headlight, and clean tail remain as modern interpretations of recognized Monster features.

ABS, traction control and wheelie control come standard and can be adjusted to the rider's preferences, while launch control keeps the wheel from exploding off the pavement. You also get three riding modes—Sport, Urban, Touring—a 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard with Panigale V4-inspired racing graphics, and an oversized rev counter.

Three colorways are available with varying price points. Classic Ducati Red with black wheels serves as the base at $11,895. Dark Stealth with black wheels or Aviator Gray with GP Red wheels both go for $12,095. There's also a minor "Plus" package including a windshield and passenger seat that adds between $200 and $300, depending on the chosen color.

The 2021 Ducati Monster hits U.S. dealers in April of 2021.