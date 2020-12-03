Ducati Unleashes Lighter, More Powerful Monster Motorcycle for 2021

The Italian motorcycle brand packed even more horsepower into a lighter street bike.
Author:
Publish date:
2021 Ducati Monster (7)

The Ducati Monster continues to evolve with the naked bike class it invented back in 1993 with its lightest, most compact version yet. 

2021 Ducati Monster (4)

The famed Italian superbike maker replaced the previous generation's 821cc engine with a larger, higher-output Testastretta 11-degree 937cc twin-cylinder that makes 111 hp at 9,250 RPM and a maximum 68.7 pound-feet of torque. Ducati says that the extra power serves all revs, particularly in the low-medium range.

2021 Ducati Monster (3)

Despite its size, the engine weighs five pounds less than the 821, which helps the new Monster stay light and, therefore, accessible. Weight was also saved in the rims, swingarm, and subframe to shave a total of nearly 40 pounds off the outgoing model. However, the superbike-derived frame, "bison back-"shaped fuel tank, “shoulder-embedded” round headlight, and clean tail remain as modern interpretations of recognized Monster features. 

2021 Ducati Monster (8)

ABS, traction control and wheelie control come standard and can be adjusted to the rider's preferences, while launch control keeps the wheel from exploding off the pavement. You also get three riding modes—Sport, Urban, Touring—a 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard with Panigale V4-inspired racing graphics, and an oversized rev counter. 

2021 Ducati Monster (2)

Three colorways are available with varying price points. Classic Ducati Red with black wheels serves as the base at $11,895. Dark Stealth with black wheels or Aviator Gray with GP Red wheels both go for $12,095. There's also a minor "Plus" package including a windshield and passenger seat that adds between $200 and $300, depending on the chosen color. 

2021 Ducati Monster (5)

The 2021 Ducati Monster hits U.S. dealers in April of 2021. 

No image description

2021 Ducati Monster Promo
Rides

Ducati Unleashes Lighter, More Powerful Monster Motorcycle for 2021

Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff Promo
Sports

NFL Week 13: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Image handout of Gal Gadot from "Keeping Up With The Joneses."
Entertainment

Gal Gadot to Star in James Bond-Style Action Movie Series from 'The Old Guard' Creator Greg Rucka

bell-ross-cyberskull-1
Style

Bell & Ross Cyber Skull Watch Is a Deadly Cool Timepiece

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit Promo
Gear

Transform Your Bike Into a Drift-Destroying Snow Cycle With This Awesome DIY Kit

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault Promo
Food & Drink

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey To Auction Off Rare 'Snowflake' Single Malt Bottles

kaley-cuoco-promo
Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Talks About Being Coached For 'First True Sex Scene' in HBO's 'The Flight Attendant'

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi