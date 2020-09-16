The 2021 Ford Bronco 'Midnite Edition' Is a Blacked-Out Beauty

Maxlider Brothers Customs

Maxlider Brothers Customs does a bang-up job on its "Four Horsemen" build of the first-gen four-door Bronco, so we're expecting similarly great things from the Bloomington, Illinois-based shop's "murdered-out Midnite Edition" of the 2021 Bronco.

Longtime Bronco fans will note that this is a nod to the Nite Editions that were available directly from Ford in 1991-92. Ford Authority reports that the original package came in a Raven Black paint coat with black trim, "Nite" decals and a turquoise-colored stripe that ran the length of the body.

An original Ford Bronco Nite Edition. Ford

Offered on both two- and four-door bodies, Maxlider Brothers' build boasts a black base color with a gray stripe, as well as BDS and Fox suspension components, aftermarket bumpers, a winch, an oversize roof rack with off-road lighting, color-matched rims, and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.

Nothing was said about a change in power plant, so assume that you'll still pick from either a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that's tuned to produce 310 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque of torque, or a turbo-charged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that produces 270 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Ford Bronco Ford

Order books are reportedly open on the Maxlider Brothers Customs 2021 Ford Bronco Midnite Edition, but you'll need to reach out directly using the info listed on the company's contact page to commission one