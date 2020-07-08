Ford Previews All-New 2021 Bronco Family With Teaser Video

Ford says the new Bronco 4X4 is "built with the toughness of an F-Series and the spirit of a Mustang."

Ford continues to ride the hype machine surrounding the unveiling of its long-awaited 2021 Bronco SUV family with a new 90-second video titled "Built Wild."

Ford previously revealed that there are three new 4X4 Bronco models: a two-door, a four-door and a Sport model. Bronco will be re-positioned as an outdoorsy sub-brand under the Ford umbrella, and is teased in the new video as "something built with the toughness of an F-Series and the spirit of a Mustang."

The latest Bronco clip shows footage of the SUV rumbling through dense forests, rugged mountains and parched desert flats, and offers the best look yet at the Bronco family's "popsicle headlight design and squared-off body lines", observes Road & Track.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be fully revealed on July 13th at 8PM EST, and refundable reservations will be taken at that time for $100 a pop.