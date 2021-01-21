2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Gets Bigger Power Plant and New Look

Touring bike power in a stripped-down American cruiser.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 (2)

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is adding "114" to its name for 2021, and you can probably guess what that means. 

That big-twin Milwaukee-Eight is now even bigger, jumping from 107 cubic inches to 114 cubic inches. Cycle World notes the powerplant is unaltered from its application H-D's touring bikes. But in the light-weight softail, 119 pound-feet of torque improves zero-to-60 mph by nine percent and 60-to-80 mph by 13 percent in fifth gear, as compared to the outgoing Street Bob 107. 

Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 (3)

Add on a Screamin' Eagle low-weight 2-into-1 exhaust, and you'll squeeze even more performance out of the American cruiser. 

Harley explains that four-valve cylinder heads (two exhaust and two intake valves per head, eight total) facilitate airflow through the engine and contribute to output, while dual spark plugs ensure efficiency. A single camshaft helps reduce mechanical noise so a richer exhaust tone sings.

A few other upgrades include a free-flowing Ventilator with an exposed badge, a standard pillion pad for a passenger, and a paint coat based on of Harley's famous black and orange logo colors. 

Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 (1)

The mini-ape handle bar, bobbed fenders, digital gauge inset in the handlebar riser, USB charging port, keyless ignition, standard 2-into-2 offset exhaust are all retained from the Street Bob 107, as is the the hardtail look in a softail suspension. 

Available in Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, and two-tone Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 starts at $14,999. 

