Indian Motorcycle Unleashes Its Most Exclusive Bike Yet—The All-New Chieftain Elite

Only 120 of these ultra-premium baggers will be built.
Author:
Publish date:
2021 Indian Chieftain Elite 13

Indian Motorcycle embosses the "Elite" badge on its baggers to signify its most luxurious and well-appointed touring bikes. The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite, limited to just 120 examples, is also the most exclusive Elite model to roll out of the storied motorcycle marque's assembly factory in Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (4)

Each Chieftan Elite's two-tone "Thunder Black Vivid Crystal" over "Carbon Crystal" paint job is performed by hand over a period of more than 24 hours. Though it definitely has the aesthetic of a workhorse bike built for the long haul, a streamlined fairing, slammed saddlebags, lowered suspension, two-up Rogue seat and open front fender keep the profile as sleek as possible.

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (5)

Standard equipment would be otherwise premium on a diminutive Indian offering. A Pathfinder LED headlight, tinted flare windshield, aluminum floorboards, 400-watt PowerBand audio system, keyless ignition, remote-locking saddlebags, and Indian's Apple CarPlay-compatible Ride Command infotainment system are among the many amenities that come loaded on-board. 

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (3)

Power comes from Indian's largest air-cooled engine, the 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin with 126 pound-feet of max torque for when the rider wants to move, and rear-cylinder deactivation to keep the legs cool at idle. 

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (6)

As with the 2022 Indian Chief, a high-flow air intake paired with a Stage 1 exhaust and muffler will add approximately 10 percent more power if selected as an option. 

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (1)

The Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $34,999 before any upgrades, such as quick-release sissy bar, remote-locking trunk, or lower fairings. Visit Indian Motorcycle's portal to tinker with a build or find a price. 

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite (2)

No image description

Kings of Leon Promo
Entertainment

Kings of Leon Is First Band to Release Album as NFT Cryptocurrency

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Promo
Rides

Indian Motorcycle Unleashes Its Most Exclusive Bike Yet—The All-New Chieftain Elite

Woodford Reserve 2021 Kentucky Derby Promo
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve's New Kentucky Derby Bottle Features Art By a Former Pro Baseball Player

Tara Marie Promo Split
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Tara Marie

eddie-murphy-amazon-prime
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': Will Eddie Murphy Comedy Sequel Be Amazon's Most-Watched Movie This Month?

2020 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Runnersup Split Promo
News

Meet The Maxim Cover Girl Competition Runners-Up

G-Shock Kachi Iro Promo
Style

Casio's G-Shock Honors Samurai Tradition With Luxe MR-G Watch

samsung-flatscreen
Gear

Samsung Unveils 2021 TV Lineup at 'Unbox and Discover' Event

BBQ Promo
Food & Drink

This Company Will Pay You to Test New BBQ Grilling Products