Indian Motorcycle Unleashes Its Most Exclusive Bike Yet—The All-New Chieftain Elite

Only 120 of these ultra-premium baggers will be built.

Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle embosses the "Elite" badge on its baggers to signify its most luxurious and well-appointed touring bikes. The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite, limited to just 120 examples, is also the most exclusive Elite model to roll out of the storied motorcycle marque's assembly factory in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Indian Motorcycle

Each Chieftan Elite's two-tone "Thunder Black Vivid Crystal" over "Carbon Crystal" paint job is performed by hand over a period of more than 24 hours. Though it definitely has the aesthetic of a workhorse bike built for the long haul, a streamlined fairing, slammed saddlebags, lowered suspension, two-up Rogue seat and open front fender keep the profile as sleek as possible.

Indian Motorcycle

Standard equipment would be otherwise premium on a diminutive Indian offering. A Pathfinder LED headlight, tinted flare windshield, aluminum floorboards, 400-watt PowerBand audio system, keyless ignition, remote-locking saddlebags, and Indian's Apple CarPlay-compatible Ride Command infotainment system are among the many amenities that come loaded on-board.

Indian Motorcycle

Power comes from Indian's largest air-cooled engine, the 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin with 126 pound-feet of max torque for when the rider wants to move, and rear-cylinder deactivation to keep the legs cool at idle.

Indian Motorcycle

As with the 2022 Indian Chief, a high-flow air intake paired with a Stage 1 exhaust and muffler will add approximately 10 percent more power if selected as an option.

Indian Motorcycle

The Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $34,999 before any upgrades, such as quick-release sissy bar, remote-locking trunk, or lower fairings. Visit Indian Motorcycle's portal to tinker with a build or find a price.