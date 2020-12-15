Moto Guzzi Launches Most Powerful Version of V7 Street Bike Yet

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Moto Guzzi

The same engine that's powered the Moto Guzzi V7 since its debut in 1967 is getting a major upgrade in power and size for 2021.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Moto Guzzi

Powering the latest evolution of the historic street bike is the 850cc V-Twin, borrowed from the Italian marque's V85 TT adventure moto. Around an extra 100ccs of displacement allows for a 25 percent increase in power, from 52 horses at 6,200 revs in its predecessor to 65 horses at 6,800 revs. Additionally, 80 percent of its maximum 54 pound-feet of torque is available at 3,000 revs.

Moto Guzzi V7 Special Moto Guzzi

Other parts have also been enlarged, including the pipes, durable cardan driveshaft, rear wheel, and shock absorbers, which are now made by Kayaba. The two-tier saddle and rider foot peg support are brand new implements designed to increase overall comfort.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Moto Guzzi

Two different V7 variants are available with the same mechanical properties but distinct aesthetics. The minimalist V7 Stone gets the new full LED light system with the headlight's daytime running lamp blazoned with the iconic Moto Guzzi Eagle, as well as a single-dial instrument cluster, modern aluminum rims and the choice of three satin-finish colors: all-black Nero Ruvido, Azzurro Ghiaccio and Arancione Rame.

Moto Guzzi V7 Special Moto Guzzi

The classically-styled V7 Special features a dual-dial speedo and rev counter, traditional spoked wheel rims, and either a Blu Formale or Grigio Casual paint coat, both of which were inspired by the original model's first colors.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Moto Guzzi

According to Robb Report, the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone is priced at $8,990 and the V7 Special at $9,490. Look for them at dealers starting in March.