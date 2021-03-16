Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT Get Sinister With Blacked-Out Limited Editions

The world's biggest production motorcycle engine now has a menacing paint job to match.
2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

An all-black paint job makes any bike look a little more badass, but when you're talking about the already brutish Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT, a murdered-out treatment makes for a pair of positively wicked-looking cruisers. 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R

The British bike marque is offering its big bad "trumpet" one of two distinct colorways: the Rocket 3 R Black gets a matte- and gloss-black scheme and special branding, while the Rocket 3 FT Trip Black features three different shades. 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R

Both of their 2,500cc triple-cylinder engines—the largest fitted to any roadgoing production motorcycle—are blacked out, as are their exhaust headers, heat shields and end caps. A crinkle black powder-coat intake aspirates the power plant. 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

Up front, the new Rockets are enhanced with black standard mudguard mounts, headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls and badging. A number of other black components have been anodized for preservation's sake, including fork lowers, yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, rider footrests, brake and gear pedals, heel guards, pillion footrests and hangers. 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

More black anodized components can be found throughout, including the rear frame forging, RSU rocker, swingarm guard, side stand, brake and clutch levers, and mirrors, which feature machined lettering as standard. 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT 

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT 

The Black editions also boast the ultra-sporty performance that we fawned over on a test ride in 2020, including a whopping, industry-best torque delivery of 163 pound-feet at 4,000 rpm, six speeds, high-end Brembo Stylema brakes, standard cornering ABS and traction control, a TFT display, and an adjustable Showa suspension. 

Limited to 1,000 examples each, the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and GT Triple Black start at $23,700 and $23,200, respectively. 

