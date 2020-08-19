Yamaha Brings Back The Stand-Up Jet Ski With 2021 SuperJet

Yamaha, the same company that brought us the stand-up WaveRunner jet ski back in the 1980s, just debuted the all-new, 2021 SuperJet.

Each of these snow-white beauties boasts a 1,049cc four-stroke TR-1 marine engine, a 144 mm high-pressure pump system, and a lightweight VaRTM fiberglass hull.

Weighing in at 375 pounds, the Superjet is one of the lighter stand-up jet skis on the market, and also comes with an adjustable-height handle pole and a fully functional standing area.

If you're ready to take the plunge and channel the jet ski-loving Kenny Powers from Eastbound and Down, head to Yamaha’s website, where you can customize one of these awesome water toys for $9,500 and up.