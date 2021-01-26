First Look At The 2022 Indian FTR Street Bike

2022 Indian FTR S Indian Motorcycle

In the short time since Indian Motorcycle transformed the championship-winning FTR750 racer into the street-legal FTR 1200, the historic American bike brand has expanded the street bike platform annually. For the 2022 model year, the now-dubbed Indian FTR is offering a new top-tier Carbon R trim alongside the base, S and Rally models.

Despite losing the number from its name, the entire FTR range retains its 1203cc V-twin engine, which pumps out 120 horsepower at and 87 pound-feet of torque through six speeds.

The latest iteration of the engine has been retuned to refine cold-start performance and make throttle response more predictable, while revised heat channeling and cylinder deactivation tech keeps the riders' legs from burning up at stoplights.

The FTR, FTR S and FTR R now ride on 17-inch cast aluminum rims clad in Metzeler Sportec street tires instead of Dunlop rubber for more precise handling in corners agility in the street. Smaller wheels, along with 120mm of travel from the bike’s front and rear suspension, also drops the seat height by 1.4 inches to accommodate more riders.

ProTaper handlebars have been trimmed by 1.5-inches to further facilitate handling and give riders extra control. The inverted street-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, ABS and cruise control carry over as standard over from the 2021 FTR 1200.

The FTR base model now comes with fully adjustable forks and piggyback shocks. Indian's Black Smoke base coat contrasts with numerous red accents, including pinstripes on the wheels, "Indian" script across the tank, and the rear shock spring.

The previously range-topping FTR S is largely unchanged, with upgraded Akrapovic pipes, Indian's 4.3-inch Ride Command system, three ride modes and rider assistance controls, but it's now available in either Maroon Metallic or White Smoke with Indian's classic headdress logo.

The FTR R Carbon is very similar to the 2020 FTR Carbon that went on sale in the UK last year. The new flagship FTR gets all aforementioned features, plus a carbon fiber front fender, headlight nacelle and tank covers, as well as an adjustable Ohlins front fork, rear piggyback shocks in gold, an all-black Akrapovic exhaust, and Indian's heritage-inspired Maroon Metallic and White Smoke paint coat.

Also returning is the FTR Rally. The most off-road capable, scrambler-style FTR entry features larger wire-spoke wheels—18 inches in the rear, 19 inches up front—wrapped in knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The FTR Rally’s handlebars are two inches higher than other FTR models for more relaxed handling and ergonomics.

The FTR lineup's high-and-low price hasn't changed at $12,999 for the base model and $16,999 for the range-leading R Carbon. The FTR S and FTR Rally are priced at $14,999 and $13,999, respectively. This is before adding any accessories, such as Ohlins forks on any non-FTR R Carbon, finish-protecting tank pads, or heated grips.

Look for the first 2022 Indian FTRs to hit dealerships in spring 2021.