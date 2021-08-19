2022 Lincoln Navigator Unveiled With Hands-Free Driving and Amazon Fire TV

New passenger entertainment and next-gen driver aids take the luxury SUV to new heights.

Lincoln

Lincoln's flagship Navigator will offer a semi-autonomous hands-free driving experience for 2022.

The full-size luxury SUV will be the first in Ford's luxury division to get ActiveGlide driver aid system. In over 130,000 miles of "Blue Zones," ActiveGlide can take the wheel while monitoring the driver's eyes with a camera to ensure they stay focused on the road.

Lincoln

Autoweek claims that the ActiveGlide is similar to the latest evolution of Ford's BlueCruise adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and sing-recognition systems. No major differences are expected between the two, as they rely on the same GPS mapping system.

Lincoln

Elsewhere on the technology front, passengers in the rear seats can now enjoy a built-in Amazon Fire TV to stream movies, shows, games and music through the new Lincoln Play system.

Lincoln

Aside from tech, other updates to the Navigator are slight. The front end has been revised with standard adaptive pixel projector headlamps that bring out the front fascia, and new 3D taillights fade from the center outward.

Lincoln

The current 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 retains its output of 440 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Lincoln

If trends continue, Lincoln shouldn't have any problem moving the new, marginally refined Navigator. CNBC reports that sales are up 33 percent through July compared to same timeframe from last year.