August 19, 2021

2022 Lincoln Navigator Unveiled With Hands-Free Driving and Amazon Fire TV

New passenger entertainment and next-gen driver aids take the luxury SUV to new heights.
Author:
Publish date:
2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_08

Lincoln's flagship Navigator will offer a semi-autonomous hands-free driving experience for 2022. 

The full-size luxury SUV will be the first in Ford's luxury division to get  ActiveGlide driver aid system. In over 130,000 miles of "Blue Zones," ActiveGlide can take the wheel while monitoring the driver's eyes with a camera to ensure they stay focused on the road. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_11

Autoweek claims that the ActiveGlide is similar to the latest evolution of Ford's BlueCruise adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and sing-recognition systems. No major differences are expected between the two, as they rely on the same GPS mapping system. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_16

Elsewhere on the technology front, passengers in the rear seats can now enjoy a built-in Amazon Fire TV to stream movies, shows, games and music through the new Lincoln Play system.  

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_04

Aside from tech, other updates to the Navigator are slight. The front end has been revised with standard adaptive pixel projector headlamps that bring out the front fascia, and new 3D taillights fade from the center outward. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_05

The current 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 retains its output of 440 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_12

If trends continue, Lincoln shouldn't have any problem moving the new, marginally refined Navigator. CNBC reports that sales are up 33 percent through July compared to same timeframe from last year. 

No image description

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_08
Rides

2022 Lincoln Navigator Unveiled With Hands-Free Driving and Amazon Fire TV

marvel-eternals
Entertainment

Watch the Epic New Trailer For Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

HLNY LA short-sleeve henley promo
Style

The Best Short-Sleeve Henley Shirts To Wear Now

Maxim NightSwim Promo 1
Entertainment

Inside Maxim NightSwim, the Fun-Filled NBA Party That Lit Up Scottsdale

2023 Nissan Z Promo
Rides

Nissan Unveils 2023 Z Sports Car With 400-HP and Twin-Turbo V6

Roborock H7 Promo
Gear

Upgrade Your Home Cleaning Game With the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum

MaximBet Final 3
Sports

Can Maxim Show You a New World of iGaming and Entertainment? You Bet.

Shinola x Crate & Barrel Promo
Style

Shinola Teams With Crate & Barrel To Upgrade Your Home Decor Game

daniel-craig-detail-getty-images
Entertainment

Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance 'Distasteful', Says He Won't Leave Money to His Kids

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT