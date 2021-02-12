Suzuki Unleashes Quickest Hayabusa Superbike Ever

The 2022 'Busa boasts better aerodynamics, more technology and blistering speed off the line.
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (3)

For the 2022 model year, the Suzuki Hayabusa returns with more technology, enhanced aerodynamics, and faster acceleration than any previous iteration of the former king of crotch rockets

The one-time world's fastest production motorcycle (in 1999) puts down a peak 187 horsepower at 9,750 revs and 110 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 revs via wheels clad in specially-designed Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. 

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (10)

According to CycleNews, the new 'Busa runs the latest iteration of the 2008 model's 1,340cc four-cylinder power plant, which is now exhausted through new symmetrical twin-silencer pipes.

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (9)

The Hayabusa has over 550 new or revised components—the moto-centric outlet reports that the cams, valves, springs, cylinder head, rods, crank, block, clutch, and gearbox have been shaved and lightened for the third generation. 

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (6)

All-new vent shapes, diffusers and other aero bits have also been shaped through extensive wind tunnel sessions without sacrificing the Peregrine Falcon-inspired superbike's iconic silhouette. 

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (4)

The 2022 Hayabusa is also the most technologically advanced 'Busa yet, thanks to a host of electronics. An advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) offers a comprehensive collection of rider aids like cruise control, bi-directional quick-shift, motion track braking, and hill-hold, slope- and load-dependent control systems. 

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa (2)

Three creatively-named color options are available—Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red, or Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, all of which feature a restyled version of the Japanese symbol for "Falcon."

CNET's Roadshow reports that the 2022 Hayabusa should hit dealers in the back half of 2021 with a $18,599 sticker price. 

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Promo
