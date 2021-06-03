2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Gets Vivid New Color and Off-Road Upgrades

Toyota

For 2022, Toyota's TRD performance division gave the mid-size Tacoma pickup an off-road overhaul and an eye-catching new paint job to match.

Japan's largest automaker points to the TRD Pro badge on the truck's rear-quarter panel as the most significant aesthetic change, but the trim-exclusive Electric Green Lime Metallic hue on the body, rear bumper, door handles, and power mirrors is definitely the first thing to notice. Combined with a murdered-out hoodscoop, wheels, and overfenders, the dual-tone colorway certainly makes a loud statement.

The Tacoma TRD Pro also gets upgraded Fox internal bypass shocks tuned for tough trails, machine-forged aluminum control arms, an aluminum front skidplate featuring red TRD lettering, and a lift kit that adds 1.5 inches of clearance up front and .5 inches at the rear. The extra height improves the departure and breakover angles over the previous-gen Tacoma TRD Pro.

Power is provided by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 278 hp and 265 pound-feet of torque, made meaner-sounding by a TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust. Buyers can select the more popular six-speed automatic or the objectively cooler six-speed manual transmission (Don't "@" me).

Toyota's clever Multi Terrain Monitor, which allows the driver to spot obstacles on an 8-inch touchscreen using front-, side- and rear-cameras, comes standard. The display doubles as the multimedia hub with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Inside, the TRD theme continues with black leather-trimmed heated front seats (featuring TRD Pro logos on the headrests), a TRD shift knob, and TRD Pro all-weather floor mats. A host of standard safety equipment includes lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and a pre-collision system with pedestrian (or critter) detection.

Official pricing is yet to be revealed, but Car and Driver predicts a slight hike over the 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro's $45,500 starting price when the first 2022 models hit dealerships this summer.