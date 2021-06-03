2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Gets Vivid New Color and Off-Road Upgrades

Mean Green.
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (4)

For 2022, Toyota's TRD performance division gave the mid-size Tacoma pickup an off-road overhaul and an eye-catching new paint job to match. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (3)

Japan's largest automaker points to the TRD Pro badge on the truck's rear-quarter panel as the most significant aesthetic change, but the trim-exclusive Electric Green Lime Metallic hue on the body, rear bumper, door handles, and power mirrors is definitely the first thing to notice. Combined with a murdered-out hoodscoop, wheels, and  overfenders, the dual-tone colorway certainly makes a loud statement. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (1)

The Tacoma TRD Pro also gets upgraded Fox internal bypass shocks tuned for tough trails, machine-forged aluminum control arms, an aluminum front skidplate featuring red TRD lettering, and a lift kit that adds 1.5 inches of clearance up front and .5 inches at the rear. The extra height improves the departure and breakover angles over the previous-gen Tacoma TRD Pro. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (2)

Power is provided by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 278 hp and 265 pound-feet of torque, made meaner-sounding by a TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust. Buyers can select the more popular six-speed automatic or the objectively cooler six-speed manual transmission (Don't "@" me). 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (6)

Toyota's clever Multi Terrain Monitor, which allows the driver to spot obstacles on an 8-inch touchscreen using front-, side- and rear-cameras, comes standard. The display doubles as the multimedia hub with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.  

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (7)

Inside, the TRD theme continues with black leather-trimmed heated front seats (featuring TRD Pro logos on the headrests), a TRD shift knob, and TRD Pro all-weather floor mats. A host of standard safety equipment includes lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and a pre-collision system with pedestrian (or critter) detection. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (5)

Official pricing is yet to be revealed, but Car and Driver predicts a slight hike over the 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro's $45,500 starting price when the first 2022 models hit dealerships this summer. 

No image description

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Promo
Rides

