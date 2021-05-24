The 212-MPH McLaren 720S Supercar Gets Racy Special Edition

McLaren

McLaren appears to have taken a page from Ford's playbook in dropping the latest edition of its benchmark 720S supercar.

Like the American automaker has done with both the Ford GT and Mustang Shelby GT500, the British marque dressed its Super Series roadster in the famous Gulf Oil livery.

The now-defunct sponsor had quite a run collaborating with 24 Hours of Le Mans winners, be it the 1968 Ford GT40 or the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR, as well as numerous McLaren F1 race cars.

McLaren's bespoke Special Operations Division spent 20 full days painting the eye-catching coat. The exterior wears an iconic racing blue base and an orange stripe that's color-matched to the brake calipers. The scheme continues inside, with matching blue and orange seat stitching and "Gulf" logos embroidered and painted on the sills.

While the look is historied, the mechanics are fully modern. McLaren's twin-turbocharged V8 cranks 710 horsepower and 569 pound-feet of torque to give the carbon fiber-shelled 720S a 60-mph sprint time of 2.8 seconds and 212 mph.

There's no official word on cost or how many will be produced, but as Motor Trend notes, the Gulf Oil-edition McLaren 720S will definitely cost more than $300,000.