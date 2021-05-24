The 212-MPH McLaren 720S Supercar Gets Racy Special Edition

McLaren's Super Series is one red-hot roadster.
Author:
Publish date:
McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (2)

McLaren appears to have taken a page from Ford's playbook in dropping the latest edition of its benchmark 720S supercar. 

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (6)

Like the American automaker has done with both the Ford GT and Mustang Shelby GT500, the British marque dressed its Super Series roadster in the famous Gulf Oil livery. 

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (3)

The now-defunct sponsor had quite a run collaborating with 24 Hours of Le Mans winners, be it the 1968 Ford GT40 or the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR, as well as numerous McLaren F1 race cars. 

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (4)

McLaren's bespoke Special Operations Division spent 20 full days painting the eye-catching coat. The exterior wears an iconic racing blue base and an orange stripe that's color-matched to the brake calipers. The scheme continues inside, with matching blue and orange seat stitching and "Gulf" logos embroidered and painted on the sills. 

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (5)

While the look is historied, the mechanics are fully modern. McLaren's twin-turbocharged V8 cranks 710 horsepower and 569 pound-feet of torque to give the carbon fiber-shelled 720S a 60-mph sprint time of 2.8 seconds and 212 mph. 

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil (1)

There's no official word on cost or how many will be produced, but as Motor Trend notes, the Gulf Oil-edition McLaren 720S will definitely cost more than $300,000. 

No image description

blood-moon-main
News

How to See the 'Super Flower Blood Moon'—First Lunar Eclipse of This Decade

Tesla Roadster Promo
Rides

Tesla Roadster Will Hit 60 MPH in Just 1.1 Seconds, Says Elon Musk

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Entertainment

Megan Fox Rocks Ultra-Revealing Cutout Dress at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown
Food & Drink

Guy Fieri is Officially TV's Highest-Paid Chef

Taylor Stitch x SeaVees Promo
Style

SeaVees & Taylor Stitch Join Forces For Stylish Summer Sneakers

bugatti chiron vs french fighter jet promo
Rides

Watch a Bugatti Chiron Race a French Fighter Jet

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Promo
Rides

The 212-MPH McLaren 720S Supercar Gets Racy Special Edition

Elizabeth Hurley Leopard Print Promo
News

Elizabeth Hurley Explains Why She Posts So Many Bikini Pics on Social Media