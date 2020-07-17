Airstream's New 'Basecamp 20X' Travel Trailer Can Be Towed Off-Road

Airstream

Airstream's aluminum-wrapped Basecamp range is getting more rugged than ever in the compact travel trailer's latest updates.

The Basecamp 20X is billed as an off-road-ready version of the new Basecamp 20, with large Goodyear Off-Road tires paired with heftier stylized aluminum wheels, 12 inches of ground clearance under full load capacity, and a stainless steel stone guard that shields the front, much like a skid plate protects the undercarriage of a car.

In addition to increasing capability, the new Basecamp 20 and 20X models expand in size over the Basecamp 16 first introduced four years ago.

There are also "living" and "sleeping" positions and the rear bed can stay set up during the day while occupants enjoy the dinette in a new "eating" position.

Other key features include:

More storage locations throughout the interior for gear

A convertible front dinette that comfortably seats up to four adults and sleeps two children or one adult

Three signature décors: Glacier Lake, Red Rock, and Forest Ridge

Dedicated furnace and efficient tankless water heater

Fresh water, gray water, and black water tanks

Optional solar panels, microwave, and air conditioner

The trade-off for extra space is a higher weight. While the original Basecamp 16's 3,500-pound loaded weight put it solidly within the common towing capacity of typical mid-sized crossover SUVs, the Basecamp 20 and 20X tip the scales at 4,300 pounds when fully loaded. You'll need a larger ute or a pickup to safely haul either camper.

The Airstream Basecamp 20 and 20X will be priced at $45,900 and $48,900 when they arrive at dealers over the coming weeks.