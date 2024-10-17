Aston Martin Unveils DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Celebrating 60 years since super spy James Bond first drove an Aston in “Goldfinger.”

The original “Super Tourer” and superspy are converging in an extremely covetable way. Aston Martin just announced a run of 60 DB12 Goldfinger Editions to celebrate six decades since the British marque began its bond with James Bond.

The spec’s title is of course a reference to 1964’s Goldfinger, in which Aston made its 007 debut with the DB5, arguably the most iconic classic British car. Sadly, the DB12 Goldfinger, designed by the Q by Aston Martin personalization department, doesn’t come equipped with deployable Gatling guns or a smoke screen. “Whilst the DB5 that featured in Goldfinger was equipped with all the gadgets needed to escape Bond’s adversaries,” a statement from Aston Martin reads, “the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is focused on providing a more indulgent James Bond driving experience, incorporating subtle touches from the Goldfinger film.”

Presented in the iconic Silver Birch hue donned by the DB5 in the movie, the supercar sports bespoke gold strakes, a chrome “Q” fender badge, and striking 21-inch multi-spoke silver wheels complemented by black brake calipers. But these exterior touches really serve to tease the interior, which has been more substantially dressed up to Bond-worthy specifications.

Leather Sports Plus seats are finished in the classic DB5 fluted style with intricate Prince of Wales check perforation, in a nod to a classic James Bond suit. This pattern also appears on the door inserts, headliner and unique treadplate, while the central controls are rendered in gold and a polished sill plaque adorns the Goldfinger 60th anniversary logo. Deeper 007 references are present as well, including a notched gear select that takes inspiration from Bond’s golden tracking device and “eight of hearts” embroidery on the drivers’ sun visor—a callback to playing card seen in the last draw during Goldfinger’s famous pool scene.

The highly exclusive car also comes with some equally exclusive gifts, including a custom car cover, a Silver Birch speedform model, a section of 35mm film showing the famed Furka Pass chase scene, and a limited-edition magazine—all presented in a Globe-Trotter attache featuring the same Prince of Wales-pattern inside and Silver Birch color on the outside. Those who want to really emulate the James Bond lifestyle can opt for a magnum of 2007 vintage Champagne Bollinger and four 007 glasses, presented in a bespoke Globe-Trotter Air Cabin Case.

As with the standard DB12, power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG but “tuned by Aston engineers” to send a class-leading 671 horsepower (at 6,000 rpm) and 590 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronic differential. That marked increase in output in comparison to the 630-hp DB11 comes courtesy of bigger turbos, better compression ratios and increased cooling, allowing for a 3.5-second 60-mph time and a 202-mph top speed.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but if this is the first you’re hearing about the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition, chances are that all 60 have been spoken for.