Aston Martin Channels Sunny Florida Vibes With ‘Palm Beach Edition’ DB12 Volante

This one-off Aston Martin beauty blends bespoke luxury with exclusive styling.

(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Palm Beach, in a unique collaboration with the luxury performance brand’s bespoke “Q by Aston Martin” service, has commissioned a one-of-a-kind DB12 Volante, designed to fuse Aston Martin’s renowned British craftsmanship with the distinctively upscale aesthetic of Palm Beach. This exclusive model, dubbed the “Palm Beach Edition,” integrates unique patterns and materials, aiming to elevate the elegance of the 680-horsepower open-top “Super Tourer” while celebrating its elegant Florida vibes.

The centerpiece of the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante’s exterior is an exclusive Q by Aston Martin Frosted Glass Blue paint. This custom, hand-sprayed color features glass flakes within the topcoat, creating a “mesmerizing shimmer effect” that Aston Martin says perfectly encapsulates the South Florida sun. Further distinguishing the vehicle are a Club Sport White pinstripe on the front splitters, side sills, and rear bumpers, highlighting the car’s sporty stance, along with Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned five-spoke wheels.

Inside, the cabin showcases custom features and nautically themed duotone colorways, designed to be appreciated both by occupants and envious passersby when the convertible top is down. A bespoke palm-leaf motif is intricately incorporated throughout the interior, appearing on the Aurora Blue and Ivory leather with Spicy Red contrast stitching. The palm-inspired embroidery extends to the seats, center armrest, and door-sill panels. Custom-engraved polished aluminum “Palm Beach Edition” sill plaques also feature the same palm pattern.

(Aston Martin)

The distinctive palm motif continues to the exterior, where the aluminum side strakes have been milled to reflect the palm-style stripe. The DB12 Volante’s interior also boasts open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash book-matched wood trim, specifically selected to mimic the rich texture of palm wood. In a nod to its coastal inspiration, Palm Beach’s latitude and longitude coordinates are embossed onto the leather dashboard. Additionally, diagonally book-matched veneers on the rear of the front seats replicate the palm motif and include metal inlays engraved with “Palm Beach.” The vehicle is also fitted with Gloss Jet Black Diamond Turned Vantage wheels, offering a more dynamic and sporty aesthetic.

“This extraordinary DB12 Volante model perfectly encapsulates the understated elegance of both Palm Beach and Aston Martin,” stated Pedro Mota, Regional President of Aston Martin The Americas. “Through a collaboration with Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Palm Beach, we have created an exceptional sportscar that merges stunning performance, artistry, and luxury.” Mota added that this Q commission is “bound to entice more customers to create a unique specification with Q by Aston Martin, where peerless creativity and British craftsmanship generate vehicles as unique and special for their owners.”

While this is a one-off, clients are free to inquire at their local dealership about commissioning their own custom grand tourer via Q by Aston Martin.