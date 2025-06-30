Aston Martin Debuts Apple CarPlay Ultra In DBX Luxury SUV

Apple reveals its most advanced in-car system ever, debuting in the British automaker’s high-performance SUV.

(Aston Martin x Apple CarPlay Ultra)

No one’s ever accused Aston Martin of cutting the bleeding edge of technology onto the automotive landscape. At least not in modern times, anyway. Quite the opposite actually—Aston’s infotainment systems have long been the punchline of auto journos everywhere for what not to do in UIX (Sorry guys, we still love you.) In fact much of the charm of the luxury British automaker sprung from its weird idiosyncrasies, technological foibles and just plain head-scratching luddite tendencies. Like remember when they hilariously put the emergency brake lever on the driver’s lefthand side? Good times, Aston! Which makes the fact that the most important tech company in the world, Apple, decided to guinea pig its hyper-anticipated CarPlay Ultra upgrade in the architecture of an Aston Martin all the more remarkable.

This pairing of Apple’s cutting-edge software with one of the world’s most refined performance SUVs is more than a simple tech upgrade: It’s a statement about where the future of digital driving is headed. Sleek, immersive, and deeply integrated, CarPlay Ultra is Apple’s biggest leap yet toward converting cars into rolling digital ecosystems that mirror its own.

(Aston Martin x Apple CarPlay Ultra)

A Bold Evolution In CarPlay Tech

CarPlay Ultra isn’t just a facelift—it’s a fundamental redesign that pushes beyond the basic mirroring of iPhone features onto a car’s display. Instead of simply projecting music apps or nav on a single screen, the new Ultra platform spans across all of a vehicle’s displays—think the instrument cluster, center infotainment screen, and even passenger-side interfaces. This means Apple’s software can now provide a unified visual and functional experience throughout the entire cockpit, built around the DBX’s central 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen.

One of the standout upgrades is the fully reconfigurable instrument cluster, which replaces traditional dials with Apple-designed digital gauges. You can choose from several layouts—minimalist, sporty, or data-rich—all depending on preference. Tailor colors and wallpapers, or select between Apple- or Aston Martin-branded themes. Via steering wheel controls, you can easily display Apple Maps across the dash or central display in full-screen glory—replacing physical navigation systems with a live, interactive rendering that looks downright modern.

(Aston Martin x Apple CarPlay Ultra)

These aren’t just skins, either—they’re finally tied into the car’s internal systems so you don’t have to exit CarPlay to access deeper functions. Speed, RPMs, climate controls, fuel levels, battery life and even nuances like controlling the ambient lighting hues and brightness, and setting parking warning alarms are all now directly accessible through the Apple interface. CarPlay Ultra seamlessly blends hardware and software.

Visually, CarPlay Ultra also marks a generational leap. Animations are smoother, transitions are more fluid, and color gradients offer a level of polish reminiscent of Apple’s most recent macOS and iPadOS designs (Note: Your phone needs to be an iPhone 12 or younger and running iOS 18.5 or later.) Icons are sharper, fonts cleaner, and the whole interface feels purpose-built for the road without sacrificing Apple’s signature aesthetics. For a brand whose infotainment systems have always been an entire cycle behind other OEMs, seeing Aston blaze the tech trail is a happily surprising discovery.

(Aston Martin DBX)

Why Apple Joined Forces With Aston Martin

According to the Aston execs who walked us through the briefing before our drive, Apple’s hand-picking of Aston Martin to debut CarPlay Ultra wasn’t simply a strategic alliance—it was a deliberate decision underscoring Apple’s ambition to redefine high-end digital driving. Aston Martin’s sublime hand-built vehicles, particularly the DBX, are known for their heart-swooning elegance, high-performance pedigree, and a cabin atmosphere that marries classic British GT craftsmanship with the highest tier of luxury.

“iPhone users love CarPlay and it has changed the way people interact with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers we are reimagining the in-car experience and making it even more unified and consistent,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of global marketing, explains. “The next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, deeply integrating with the vehicle while maintaining the very best of the automaker. We are thrilled to begin rolling out CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, with more manufacturers to come.”

Until recently, Aston Martin’s in-car tech was widely seen as a weak point. Outdated infotainment systems borrowed from older Mercedes platforms didn’t match the rest of the car’s polish. By adopting CarPlay Ultra all that has changed: Aston Martin quantum jumps forward in digital experience, instantly leapfrogging other luxury competitors—at least till they catch up. This is new territory for Aston. And its not just the DBX— CarPlay Ultra is now available on the DB12, Vantage and Vanquish, and can be added to any Aston with its 2023 refresh. As for Apple, they score the ideal proving ground for their latest gleaming tech: a beautiful, high-performance 700-horsepower canvas on which to paint the future of CarPlay.

