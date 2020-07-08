This Aston Martin DB5 Comes With a Rear Smoke Screen and Twin Front 'Machine Guns'

James Bond's bulletproof "Goldfinger" ride is back with a rear smoke screen and oil slick, "simulated" machine guns, battering rams, tire slasher, and more.

The first of 25 "continuation" Aston Martin DB5s based on the iconic, superspy-spec custom model driven by Sean Connery in 1964's Goldfinger has been completed.

The so-called "Job 1" marks the first new DB5 produced since the last of less than 900 examples rolled out of famed British marque's factory in 1965. But Bond special effects supervisor Chris Corbould helped Aston trick this one out with real working gadgets dreamed up by Q Branch in the Bond films, with the weaponized mods getting "simulated" recreations. See the full list of 007-worthy gadgetry below:

Exterior Aston Martin DB5 Gadgets

Rear smoke screen delivery system

Rear simulated oil slick delivery system

Revolving license plates front and rear (triple plates)

Simulated twin front machine guns

Bullet resistant rear shield

Battering rams front and rear

Simulated tire slasher

Removable passenger seat roof panel

Interior Aston Martin DB5 Gadgets

Simulated radar screen tracker map

Telephone in driver’s door

Gear knob actuator button

Armrest and center console-mounted switchgear

Under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray

Remote control for gadget activation

Additionally, the aluminum exterior panels cloaking an authentic DB5 steel chassis are clad in Silver Birch paint, in accordance with the original colorway. Under the hood is a 290-horsepower, 4.0-liter inline six with a six-plug head, three SU carburetors and an oil cooler. The power plant is mated to a ZF five-speed manual transmission with a limited slip diff.

Other notable specs include Servo-assisted hydraulic Girling-type steel disc brakes, period-correct rack and pinion steering, and a live axle rear suspension with radius arms and Watt’s linkage.



The first deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation to customers have been made and will continue through the second half of 2020.