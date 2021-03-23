Aston Martin Unveils Special-Edition Vantage To Celebrate F1 Return

Aston Martin

The 2021 Formula One season opener in Bahrain on March 28 will mark Aston Martin's return to the paddock for the first time in over six decades. To celebrate, the British marque has launched a special edition Vantage fit for Sebastian Vettel, the Aston F1 team's decorated driver.

An immediately noticeable feature is the sporty ride's Racing Green paint job. The hue was inspired by the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and Official Safety cars, both of which are Vantages for this year.

Under the clamshell hood is the expected twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, except it's been tweaked to produce an unprecedented 527 horsepower while maintaining 505 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic has also been been adjusted to optimize toque cut during upshifts, thereby increasing precision.

To further tailor the Vantage for the track, the underbody was modified to increase front structural stiffness, the damper internals were reworked to handle higher forces, and the chassis' rear spring rate and lateral stiffness were increased to sharpen turn-in and increase traction.

More grip comes from larger 21-inch Satin Black Diamond Turned rims wrapped in special rubber developed by Pirelli specifically for the F1 Edition. Rounding out the performance upgrades is a comprehensive aerodynamic package, including a full-width front splitter, front dive planes, underbody vanes, and a new rear wing.

Inside, the is new Obsidian Black Leather and Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery and trim, with a choice of Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Wolf Grey or Spicy Red contrast stripe and stitching.

Available as a coupe or convertible, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is available to pre-order now before the first examples hit dealer lots with $162,000 price tags this summer.