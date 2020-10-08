Aston Martin Reveals Fighter Jet-Inspired Roofless V12 Speedster Prototype

Aston Martin

In early 2020, Aston Martin announced that an extremely limited-edition V12 Speedster without a roof or windshield would get an 88-example run. While renderings presented a characteristically refined vehicle in "Skyfall Silver" and detailing inspired by the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, photos of the prototype reveal a raw, menacing ride.

Aston Martin

The sweeping broad shoulders, twin seat humps, and enlarged hood with a big "nostril"-like gap all look a helluva lot meaner in an all-black paint coat—especially with the test driver's color-matched helmet peering over the top. As Miles Nurnberger previously said, the V12 Speedster's design references multiple generations of Astons, from the vintage Le Mans-winning DBR1 and DB3S road car to the CC100 Speedster Concept that debuted in 2013.

Original rendering of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster Aston Martin

No updates have been provided with regard to specs, so we assume that a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine producing 700 hp and an ZF eight-speed with a limited-slip differential are under the shell. We can also see the dual-exhaust poking out of the diffuser's rear, as promised. Predicted performance specs target a 3.5-second zero-to-62-mph time and a top speed of 186 mph.

Aston Martin

The V12 Speedster's aluminum architecture is derived from the flagship DBS Superleggera and Vantage models, including its independent double wishbone front suspension, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs, and adaptive damping in Sport, Sport+ and Track modes. It rides on standard 21-inch forged center lock alloy wheels that, with just five spokes, offer a restrained aesthetic that complements the shell's bold lines. Carbon ceramic brakes provide stopping power.

Aston Martin

Car and Driver reports that the coronavirus crisis, a close call with bankruptcy, and the departure of CEO Andy Palmer have all tested Aston's resilience since the V12 Speedster first made the rounds, but things are looking up. A spokesman told the auto mag that three-quarters of cars have already been sold, even at an astronomical price of $800,000-plus. Not bad for a car that's only drivable in perfect weather.