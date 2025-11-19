Audi Is Reportedly Making A Mercedes G-Wagen Competitor

The large luxury off-roader will be made in the U.S. for American buyers.

While the Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road prototype pictured above is mostly a production fantasy, a quad-ring branded Mercedes G-Wagen competitor is not only possible, but probable and reportedly imminent.

According to an article cited by Car and Driver that originally appeared in the German publication Automobilwoche, the upscale Volkswagen-owned brand is working on a large off-roader for the American market that will compete with a fairly niche class of vehicles occupied by the Mercedes G-Class, the Land Rover Defender, and the Lexus LX.

According to C&D, the Audi will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the optional setup in debut models from Scout Motors, the revival of the legendary International Harvester Scout brand that’s also now owned by VW. The system will on electric motors for propulsion and uses a combustion engine as a range extender. As with the new Scouts, the Audi will be body-on-frame, which the company thinks will help appeal to American consumers.

Another selling point for U.S. buyers could be the new Audi’s “made-in-America” status. If the country’s import tariffs remain in place, the marque will likely build the model at Scout’s under-construction production facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, which is expected to open in 2027. While C&D wasn’t able to reach Audi for comment on the development, comments made by an executive in October 2025 bolster the idea of Audi’s G-Wagon rival.

When asked by Autocar about status of such a project, Audi boss Gernot Döllner inspired hope, simply saying, “Stay tuned.” When asked specifically if such a project could birth a genuine Defender rival, the executive told interviewers, “Don’t give up on that dream” per Road and Track. Sounds like that dream may become reality very shortly.