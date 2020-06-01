This Gorgeous Classic 1994 Ferrari Is Up for Grabs

Only four of these Italian Stallions ever entered the U.S.

Auxietre & Schmidt has a real knack for acquiring collectible classics by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and other top automakers. But this particular Prancing Horse is by far the rarest we've seen from the Versaille-based dealer.

Just take a look at this classic Ferrari 348 GT Michelotto Competizione. Of the 11 that were produced, only nine went directly into private collections, and only four of those entered the United States. Based on the 348 GT, the special, race-suited tuning brought the 3.4-liter V8's output up to 360 horsepower using reconfigured fuel mapping and F40 hardware.

The largely carbon fiber body was modified with a Lexan rear window, as well as lightweight alloy panels for the engine cover and deck lid. The suspension was revised with a stiffer geometry, and while gussets were installed to increase structural rigidity for high-speed track days, all other non-essential items were removed to reduce weight. The interior received an FIA-spec roll cage, drilled aluminum pedals, racing seats and extra steel.

The example that's currently for sale, aka chassis No. 99107, was shipped to what was Florida's largest Ferrari dealer in 1994. In accordance with American regulations, it had to be ordered with a special fire-extinguisher system and Momo race seats.

The vehicle traded hands between three private American collectors before being acquired by its current European owner, who recently gave its powertrain a thorough mechanical service that included a cam belt replacement, full transmission rebuild and a brake purge.

Priced at just over $386,000, this Ferrari 348 GT Michelotto Competizione has just 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) on the odometer. Contact Auxietre & Schmidt to inquire.