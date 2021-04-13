Bentley Unleashes 2022 Continental GT Speed Convertible

Bentley

Bentley continues to blend quintessentially British luxobarge properties with a teacup-tipping top end in the 2022 Continental GT Speed Convertible.

Don't let the luscious lines and luxurious appointments deceive—this open-top grand tourer is easily in the 200-mph club, with a max speed of 208. The 6.0-liter W12, which Bentley claims is the "world's most advanced 12-cylinder," is up-tuned to crank out 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

A sprint to 60 mph takes 3.5 seconds, even while weighing well over 5,000 pounds. That feat is achieved in Sport mode, which enables the dual-clutch eight-speed to shift twice as quickly.

But performance in only part of the story. Speed-exclusive design elements include a dark-tinted radiator matrix and grilles, special sports sills, and badging on the fender. A set of 22-inch rims are color-matched to the dark tint with either silver or black gloss finishes. There are other upscale aesthetic features, include blingy "Jewel" gas and oil caps, and an illuminated "Bentley" display on the outer treadplate.

The Z-top, which can be stowed or deployed in 19 seconds, is available in seven colors, including "'traditional British tweed"—provided art sadly doesn't showcase the curiously-named hue. The roof's sealing system, operating mechanism and insulation have been overhauled to create a quiet cabin experience that rivals the coupe's.

Speaking of, the handcrafted cockpit features an Alcantara-wrapped heated steering wheel and a dizzying number of 15 main and 11 secondary available leather upholstery combinations. Piano Black veneer is standard, with Crown Cut, Dark Stain Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus offered as no-cost options.

Those who don't mind spending above the base price can opt for Open-pore Dark Stain Burr Walnut veneer, Crown-Cut Walnut, or Koa wood trims.

Other luxe interior features include neck-warming, heated and vented seats, heated armrests, Bentley’s famous ‘bullseye’ vents, and an optional aluminum console.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but The Drive expects the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible to cost more than the coupe, which starts at $274,900.