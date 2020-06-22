BMW Unleashes 'Golden Thunder' 8 Series Special Editions

Only 250 coupes and convertibles will get the golden touch.

The BMW 8 Series is exclusive by nature, but the German marque is now offering a limited "Edition Golden Thunder" package for BMW's range-topping lineup.

Featuring both aesthetic and M Sport performance upgrades, the eye-catching trim is available on the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe across all specifications from the the 840i to the M850i xDrive. Gold paint lines run from the front apron to the side skirts and rear apron, and gold accents adorn the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler, and the 20-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design.

The luxe hue contrasts with a buyer's choice of either a Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic paint and black BMW's black Individual High Gloss Shadow Line finish on the brake calipers.

Edition Golden Thunder-exclusive features also enhance the cockpit, with interior trim finishers in Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold on the center console, glass applications for selected controls, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. Merino leather trim in black with “Edition Golden Thunder” inscriptions are embroidered on the front headrests and the BMW Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner.

While the 2021 BMW M8 lineup has yet to be revealed, the 2020 BMW M8 boasts an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 that produces either 600 or 617 horsepower, depending on whether it carries the Competition badge.

The BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder models will be produced at the BMW plant in Dingolfing beginning in September of 2020. No prices were revealed, and a company spokesperson to Autoblog that only 250 vehicles will get the treatment.