BMW X7 SUV Gets Sinister 'Dark Shadow' Edition
BMW has a penchant for sinister finishes, from the "Black Shadow" M2 and one-off X6 in the "world's blackest black" to this X7 "Edition Dark Shadow."
In contrast with a matte-gray main coat, the German marque's flagship SUV gets a dose of black chrome on the window surrounds, B and C column covers, air intakes, tailpipe covers and the iconic BMW kidney grille's frame and bars. Edition Dark Shadow-exclusive 22-inch rims with an M-spec V-spoke design get a jet-black matte finish with all-purpose tires.
Inside are other details designed specifically for the limited-edition colorway. Both the Merino full-leather upholstery and Alcantara header appear in a unique two-tone variant Night Blue/Black with contrasting seams.
Meanwhile, the upper part of the instrument panel and door armrests are clad in Night Blue Nappa leather, and the lower section of the instrument panel and front backrests are covered in black Merino leather.
The center console, surrounded my aluminum inlays, gets interior finishers in Piano Black and an "Edition Dark Shadow" logo.
The X7 Edition Dark Shadow is available with all three of the SUV's three powertrains: the 335-hp six-cylinder, 456-hp twin-turbo V8 or the range-topping 523-hp V8. Pricing wasn't announced, but around 500 examples will be produced beginning in August 2020.