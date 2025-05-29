Boatsetter Aims To Make Chartering Boats This Summer Easier Than Ever

The aquatic service offers pontoon boats, yachts, party boats, sailboats and luxury charters for your next seaside excursion.

(Boatsetter)

With summer upon us, it’s time to head to the beach again. Which beach? Any beach if you have your own yacht. It doesn’t have to be a yacht, a fishing charter might do, or just a tub to tool around the bay. And if you’re not sure what you want, then Boatsetter just might have the answer: pontoon boats, yachts, party boats, sailboats, luxury charters and access to Marco Island in the Gulf of Mexico, offering white sand beaches, pristine golf courses and luxury shopping. And with their new $100 Ultra-Summer Collection Series (yacht drops for just $100, a bargain worth thousands), anyone with a mere C-note can now take to the high seas. “Boating is all about freedom—the freedom to explore, connect, and escape,” says Boatsetter CEO Michael Farb. “But getting on the water hasn’t always been as easy as it should be, and we’re changing that.”

(Boatsetter)

With 50,000 boats in 700 locations worldwide, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and the US, Boatsetter is like Airbnb for boats. Depending on your needs, your craft comes with a crew and toys like jet-skis and snorkeling equipment as add-ons. Their six-part Ultra-Summer Collection Series offering VIP perks will be released in phases throughout the season across six locations. Hosted by top Boatsetter owner Angel Rodriguez in Miami, the first experience includes a catered lunch and more as part of a bespoke day yachting in the Florida sunshine. It comes with the “Boatsetter Promise” which means verified quality standards ensuring safety and a good time no matter what the weather does. In other words if it rains, you get a refund.

(Boatsetter)

“Boatsetter Blue” means VIP membership that guarantees priority booking, curated adventures, and exclusive benefits through XO, the company’s private aviation partner, part of Vista, the world’s leading global private aviation group. Additionally, Boatsetter is extending access to Summit Series members and other key partners, and is the preferred provider of Hilton Grand Vacations, which comes with exclusive benefits for HGV members.

(Boatsetter)

Their First Responder Program interfaces front line workers in Los Angeles and Tampa with owners offering complimentary boat days. In other words you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy Boatsetter. “This is an incredible initiative and a meaningful way to give back,” says Tampa owner Captain Jon, a retired first responder. “I understand the dedication and sacrifice it takes to serve our communities. I’m honored to support those who protect and serve others every day.”