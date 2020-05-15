This Luxury Camper Can Stay Off the Grid for Two Weeks

Bowlus Road Chief

A special-edition Bowlus Road Chief made headlines last year, with some outlets likening the posh trailer to "a luxury yacht on wheels." Now the California-based camper company has one-upped itself with the Endless Highways Performance Edition.

The 26-foot-long camper still boasts a shimmering, aircraft-quality aluminum monocoque skin stretched across a welded aluminum skeleton, hardened polycarbonate windows and lightweight retractable awning—all materials that help keep weight down to a still-towable 4,000 pounds.

But thanks to a doubling in size of the lithium iron phosphate battery bank, the electrical system can run for up to two weeks off the grid and recharge in three-to-four hours. The power source is robust enough to provide an electric vehicle with 16 miles of extra range.

The Performance Edition's interior lifts the previous Endless Highways model to even more exorbitant heights. The main walls, ceiling, and heated floors are sealed in natural wood, while the vents and window screens are made of bronze.

The gallery features a two-burner Italian cooktop, a stainless steel sink and countertops, three aluminum cupboards and two aluminum shelves, a battery-powered microwave and heated floors. Climate control is adjusted via a computer-monitored, efficient hydronic heating system and an A/C that can run for 8 hours in 100-degree heat or 16 hours in 85-degree heat.

The living room is naturally lit by two large skylights that function as miniature celestial observatories at night. The sofa and arm chairs can be converted to beds and a sofa side table can serve as a coffee table or dining table for four. A dedicated charging station for mobile devices and a router/modem that is capable of creating a private WiFi network are just a few examples of pre-loaded technology found on the Performance Edition.

More people can doze off in the bedroom, which features a modular bed that can be deployed in a king- or twin-sized configuration. Eco-linen sheets and duvets, Marine LED reading lights, a nightstand, heating and cooling fans, and designer drapes with light-dimming wood inserts are all included with the price of purchase.

A teak-floored master bathroom features privacy doors, a stainless steel sink, and his-and-hers wardrobes. An "Italian Marine Shower Head" extends out to the exterior for pre-entry wash, but a separate hotel-style shower is also installed for private use.

And for entertaining large groups, the exterior features an outdoor kitchen with a 110-volt outlet and propane hook-up to power induction cooktops, propane barbecues, or even a margarita blender.

The Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways Performance Edition starts at $225,000.