Brabus Launches Shadow 1200 Phantom Gray Signature Edition Speedboat

Brabus Marine’s apex seafarer adds a stunning style package to complement its impressive speed and amenities.

(Brabus)

(Brabus)

Brabus, the German customizer with a penchant for elevating the performance and styling of Mercedes supercars, also makes superboats under Brabus Marine. And the brand just debuted the latest apex seafarer in its sought-after lineup: the Brabus Shadow 1200 Sun-Top Phantom Gray Signature Edition, recently revealed at Spain’s Palma Boat Show.

(Brabus)

That’s a mouthful, so let’s break it down. “Brabus Shadow” is the make and model of the brand’s covetable speedboat series, all of which are based on an excellent Red Dot-winning design by Finland’s Axopar Boats. The “1200” descriptor, new for 2024, denotes the longest and most powerful Brabus Shadow yet.

(Brabus)

Measuring just over 45 feet long and 13 feet wide, this beast packs 1,200 horsepower developed in three Mercury Racing 5.7-liter V10 engines. That translates to a top speed is 55 knots, or just over 62 mph, which Axopar says is “unmatched” at this 45-foot length.

(Brabus)

“Sun-Top” refers to sunroof-like top that covers the passengers and bridge—Brabus also offers topless Spyder and fully-enclosed XC Cross Cabin variants. Finally, “Phantom Gray Signature Edition” is Brabus’ way of making the already-exclusive Shadow 1200 more so via a hand-applied trim package that takes six weeks to complete. The resulting scheme features an eye-catching Phantom Gray paint coat that complements upholstery colors in Brabus Red, while a bespoke outfitting package adds Brabus Red roof racks, waterski frames and roof pillars.

(Brabus)

As with the first Shadow 1200, the bridge is loaded with cutting-edge speed boat tech, including an Intelligent Steering Module that controls the bow thruster, trim tabs, and audio; a Simrad Yachting nine-inch touchscreen display for navigation; a reverse/aft-deck camera; and Mercury JPO (Joystick Piloting for Outboards) joystick steering, including Skyhook and Mercury autopilot features.

(Brabus)

In accordance with its “Grand Tourer of the world’s oceans” billing, the boat features five massive social spaces onboard: the foredeck, helm, cockpit, including the balcony doors, aft deck, and the front lounge with the gullwing doors. An extra-wide sociable sofa wraps around the electric grill-equipped cockpit wetbar, and there’s an option for a u-sofa or aft cabin on the aft deck.

(Brabus)

No price is listed for the Shadow 1200 Sun-Top Phantom Gray Signature Edition, but expect a commission to stretch far into seven figures—learn more here.