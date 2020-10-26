Brabus Transforms Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Into 900-HP 'Rocket 900'

Brabus

German car customizer Brabus turned the Nurburgring lap record-setting Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S into a "Rocket" that'll turn the heads and perk the ears of even the most discerning automotive aficionados.

The so-called Rocket 900's output has been increased substantially to 900 horses at 6,200 rpm and 922 pound-feet of torque at 2,900 rpm. The power is sent to all four wheels via AMG's SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission, which can be shifted automatically or manually with Brabus aluminum paddle shifters. The already exceptionally quick stock sedan delves into the sub-three territory, with a 2.8-second zero-to-62 mph time and electronically limited top speed of 205 mph.

These figures are achieved through serious modification of the GT 63 S's V8, which Brabus has covered with branded carbon fiber panels. Displacement is increased from 4.0 to 4.5 liters because, as Brabus states, there's no substitute for displacement other than more displacement. The stock turbochargers have been swapped for Brabus' own, which boast larger compressor units to achieve higher boost pressures.

An integrated carbon ram-air intake system that flanks the radiator grille feeds the engine more air, while its fuel supply is increased with high-pressure pumps. Brabus also installed a high-performance stainless steel exhaust created specifically for the GT configuration to reduce back pressure. Drivers can also set the electronically-articulated exhaust flaps to deliver an especially boisterous note in race and performance modes, or dampen sound with a subtle "Coming Home" setting.

The exterior also gets an exclusive overhaul. A widebody kit consisting of carbon giber and Kevlar fender flares adds 3.1 inches of width. A front spoiler was shaped to reduce axle lift, and the multi-piece rear wing and diffuser were designed in a wind tunnel to further improve aerodynamics.

Especially grippy Pirelli tires are wrapped around extra-large versions of the BRABUS Monoblock Z ten-spoke alloy rims, which are covered with more carbon fiber. Rounding out the package is a BRABUS AIRMATIC SPORT Unit lowers the ride height by about an inch in tamer drive modes.

Brabus is only selling 10 examples of the Rocket 900 for $516,000 each. Click here to learn more or get your name on the shortlist.