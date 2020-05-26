Brabus Marine Launches 'Black Ops' Edition of Award-Winning Speedboat

Brabus Marine

Brabus Marine—a watercraft-focused branch of the same luxury aftermarket auto tuner behind this bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon—is making just 37 "Black Ops Limited Edition" examples of its Shadow 900 speedboat.



B orn of a collaboration with Finland's Axopar Boats, the Brabus Marine Shadow 900 range was and recently earned a prestigious Red Dot Award in the German design competition's Product and Design category. Both a topless Spyder and sun-top configuration are offered, but the Black Ops Limited Edition is based on the latter.

Measuring nearly 39 feet in length, the exclusive, hand-built launch edition boasts a dark gunmetal grey livery that contrasts with eye-catching red upholstery and carbon fiber trim.

Sport coupe-style gullwing doors open up into a luxe front cabin with a queen-sized bed. The deck can also be configured with either an aft cabin to stow extra gear or a wet bar package that includes an integrated electric grill, sink and top-loading fridge.

Swank aside, the boat is also capable of blistering speed. A pair of Mercury Marine’s latest, 450R Verado XL 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke engines produce nearly 900 horsepower, which is enough to push the yacht to 70 mph.

Hypebeast reports that Brabus Marine Shadow 900 Black Ops Limited Edition is priced at $450,000. Click here to learn more.