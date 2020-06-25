This Lime Green Lamborghini Miura Is a Collector's Dream

Bring a Trailer

Given that a mere 275 first-generation Lamborghini Miura P400s were produced between 1966 and 1969, we're elated report that another expertly restored example of what is widely considered to be the world's first supercar is up for grabs.

This one is currently being auctioned off online by Bring a Trailer, a vehicle dealer that sells everything from custom classic Porsches to a freakin' Corvette dune buggy.



Bring a Trailer

This 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400, chassis No. 3357, spent much of its life in the hands of a private California collector before being acquired by Italian exotic specialist Bobileff Motorcar Company in 2014.

Bring a Trailer

A two-year restoration followed, which included a refinish of the original Bianco white-painted aluminum body in a bold-but-tasteful Verde Miura lime green, as well as a rebuild of the original 3.9-liter quad-cam V12 and five-speed manual transmission.

Bring a Trailer

The interior's bucket seats, center console, dashboard and door panels were re-upholsted in its original neon-blue leather. Other period-correct features of the cockpit include a wood-rimmed steering wheel that's embellished by a Raging Bull horn pad and twin-dash pods that house a 200-mph speedometer and a 10,000-RPM tachometer. The recently repaired five-digit odometer shows 29,000 miles.

Bring a Trailer

This car's excellent condition has earned awards at the 2016 Concorso Italiano and 2019 Vancouver Concours d’Elegance. It was also featured in 2018 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance's 50th anniversary celebration of the Miura. Following these tours, its current owner had the front hood repainted again so as to preserve its restored state.

Hagerty values the 1968 Lamborghini Mirua P400 at $1 million. With less than a week until Bring a Trailer's auction ends, the current bid for this beauty stands at $803,000.