Bugatti Reveals Best Look Yet at $8.8 Million, 1,600-HP Centodieci Hypercar

Bugatti

The deep-pocketed buyers who quickly snapped up all 10 limited-edition, $8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci hypercars are getting their first real look at what that astounding sticker price will actually buy.

The French automaker renowned for ludicrously powerful and meticulously refined rides unveiled the first prototype of the Centodieci, an updated homage to the pioneering EB 110 created by Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli and architect Glampaolo in the early 1990s.

Bugatti

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The biggest challenge: to transform the very flat, wedge-shaped and graphically virtually two-dimensional body of the EB 110 into a modern, three-dimensional sculpture to project the fascination of the super sports cars of that time into the modern age," Bugatti design director Achim Anscheidt said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The design team recently put the prototype on dyno to ensure the 8.0-liter W16 engine produces the promised 1,600 horsepower. Next, they've focused on the exterior.

Bugatti

“With a high-performance hyper sports car like the Centodieci, it’s a matter of filtering out subtleties based on the modified requirements of a completely new exterior – something that requires highly focused and intense development work,” said technical manager Andre Kullig.

As in the EB 110, the engine is located behind transparent glass surface, which poses a technical challenge in managing thermodynamics. The solution comes via a wide air outlet opening, modified air flows, and the implementation of guide flaps around the five circular air inserts to feed the mammoth power unit.

These design choices have resulted in the departure of Bugatti's signature C-line seen in the profile of the Chiron and record-setting one-off La Voiture Noire. Only the aforementioned air inserts interrupt the Centodieci's front-to-back flow, while the rear is formed into a large ventilation outlet opening highlighted by eight rear lights.

The wing is also permanently mounted in the style of the EB 110 Super Sport, and the the curvature of the components have been shaped to appear homogenous in all in all lighting conditions.

Bugatti

Kullig added, “In the next few months, in addition to building the exterior and running more advanced simulations in the wind tunnel, we’re very much looking forward to going out on the test track to start tuning the chassis.”