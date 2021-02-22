This Bugatti Chiron 'Terracross 4x4' Is a Trail-Conquering Hypercar Concept

This 'Gatti can go anywhere.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

It's difficult for most to imagine Bugatti making anything like an off-roader, but a few inspired automotive artists have imagined the French marque's hypercars with everything from skid plates to tank treads.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

Another trail-dominating 'Gatti has cropped up from Shenzhen, China-based industrial designer Rafal Czaniecki. Though this appears to be the first car-related project uploaded to his SVPER.CO Behance page, he's nailed all of the fantastical elements required to make a non-existent piece of car porn go viral.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

Czaniecki's Bugatti Chiron "Terracross 4x4" appears to be named for the knobby "Terracross" tires wrapped around custom, honeycomb rims. The wheels' fractal pattern also appears on the generously-proportioned mudflaps, which are mounted to a wheel wells cut to create several more several inches of clearance.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

Cool Material notes other all-terrain-worthy mods, including a roof-mounted LED light bar and safari rack, bull bars, redesigned lighting elements, and spare wheel mounted atop the 1,500-hp, quad-turbo W16's engine cover.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

Czaniecki showed off a clear flair for flash—he color-coordinated the bumper, "Bugatti" brake calipers, shocks and gas cap in the same eye-popping coat of yellow. He also rendered his work in a variety of cool settings, such as a rocky, rain-drenched mountain and a foggy desert landscape.

Behance/Rafal Czaniecki

"This project is a result of experimenting and having fun with 3D modeling, branding and graphic design during long pandemic weekends and evenings," he wrote on Behance.

