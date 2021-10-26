Custom Ford Broncos Gets Snow Tracks & First Responder Specs For SEMA 2021

Five leading American customizers created wild one-off Broncos with drool-worthy specs.

Ford

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) tradeshow is coming up quick on November 2, which means that a herd of one-off Ford Broncos will be descending on Las Vegas to show off the SUVs’ versatility as a custom. Five leading American shops worked on six builds—four full-size Broncos and two Bronco Sports. Check them out below:

Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

(Ford)

Beginning with a two-door Badlands-trimmed Bronco, Charlotte, North Carolina’s RTR Vehicles worked with Ford Performance driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. to pump up the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder’s performance with a new intake and a black chrome-tipped sport exhaust. A comprehensive off-road package includes Dana axles, Ford Performance coilovers, a long-travel suspension kit, and RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires.

Bronco by BDS Suspensions

(Ford)

Fox Shocks subsidiary BDS Suspensions sought to create an off-road forest fire-fighting Bronco. While there’s no visible water-delivery system, a four-inch BDS suspension system with 2.5-inch Fox coilovers, adjustable control arms, a swaybar disconnect, and 37-inch tires should help a team navigate uncharted terrain. For rescue missions, a pair of winches mounted in the rear and within the front bumper are paired with recovery hooks. A half-truck hardtop, slider steps, slideout tray, and an underhood air compressor round out the mods.

Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

(Ford)

The most attention-grabbing build was created by Marcy, New York’s Tucci Hot Rods, which swapped rubber for snow-tackling Mattracks 88-Series tracks and added a snowboard rack. Extra illumination comes courtesy of LED specialist Rigid’s light bar, white “Radiance Pods,” and undercarriage-mounted rock light kit.

Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

(Ford)

SEMA build veteran Theresa Conteras made an Outer Banks Bronco’s interior more luxe with an onboard fridge, premium JBL sound bar, under-floor safe and cargo organizer. Meanwhile, Icon Vehicle Dynamics gave the Ranger-based SUV a suspension lift. Rock lights, a tailgate folding table, and fender flares were sourced from Ford’s Performance Parts and Accessories divisions.

Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

(Ford)

LGE-CTS Motorsports’ second SEMA 2021 Bronco build turns its attention on the smaller, Escape-based Bronco Sport. The outfit’s co-founder Sara Morosan pumped up the 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder by fitting a Borla cat-back exhaust while upgrading the suspension with parts from Icon Vehicle Dynamics and Hellwig sway bars. Rigid LED lighting, Baja Forged front and rear tubular bumpers, a Ford Performance light bar, and a Warn VR EVO winch equipped with an aluminum fairlead complete the package.

Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

(Ford)

Chino, California’s CGS Performance Exhaust muscled-up a Badlands-trimmed Bronco Sport with a cold air intake and a black ceramic-coated cat-back exhaust, which matches the Reserve Forged wheels wrapped in 17-inch all-terrain tires. Rigid again contributed underbody rock lights and A-Pillar LED bulbs, Air Design added the fender flares, and Flyin’ Irons Designs gave it a red paint job.