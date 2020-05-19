Entering To Win This Gorgeous Harley-Davidson Benefits Coronavirus Relief

If you're not already bidding on a badass muscle car auction for coronavirus relief, perhaps a custom Harley-Davidson sweepstakes is more your speed.

Team Rubicon Disaster Response, a non-profit that serves communities by mobilizing veterans, has activated its full team of volunteers in support of COVID-19 relief. The organization has launched a high-octane fundraiser on Omaze to give participants the chance to win a Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) Street Glide tourer, complete with an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Harley headquarters in Milwaukee and a pair of EagleRider rentals.

The beautiful bike will be specced with a model-exclusive 117 cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight twin-cylinder that produces 98 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, black two-seat saddle, custom graphic, "Fugitive" wheels, an illuminated center console, a four-speaker infotainment system with Bluetooth, Harley's Reflex Defense Rider System, and the choice of one of three exclusive colorways: "Sand Dune," "Black Stardust Fade" or "Smoky Gray and Black Hole."

Four different entry levels available: $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, and $100 for 2,000 entries. All donations go to benefit Team Rubicon's COVID-19 relief team, which has deployed members across the country in impacted areas like isolation shelters, food bank warehouses, and mobile medical testing centers.

The trip and bike are valued at just under $45,000. The deadline to enter is July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT before the winner is announced by August 19. Click here to learn more.