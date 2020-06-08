Dodge Unveils 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition Challenger

Dodge

Dodge is continuing its half-century celebration of the musclebound Challenger with a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition.

You may recall that the Michigan-based automaker previously rolled out a 50th Anniversary Limited Edition package 'with a "shaker" hood scoop for four different Challenger trims. While similarly priced, the commemorative edition is slightly more exclusive, as it's only available on the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

The coupe gets aggressive exterior accents, including a satin-black, hand-painted hood, black-wrapped roof and decklide, illuminated "Air Catcher" headlights with LED-illuminated "50" logos, and model-specific fender badges.

The gas cap door with heritage "FUEL lettering and "DODGE" taillight badge also appear in satin black, while the "Gold School" rims first featured on the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition package return in three sizes: 20-inch by 9-inch on the R/T, 20-inch by 9.5-inch on the R/T Scat Pack, and 20-inch by 11-inch on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

The interior's athletic cockpit is also heavily ornamented. Heated and ventilated Nappa leather and Alcantara suede performance seats with sepia accent stitching get embroidered “50” logo seat backs, and the instrument panel boasts a carbon fiber construction with a sepia accent stitch, copper-weaved console bezels, white-faced gauges with yellow accents, and a "Challenger50" logo. The coolest feature might be the startup animation, which showcases the inaugural 1970 Dodge Challenger.

While the Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition is offered across all of Dodge's color options, the Commemorative Edition palette is available only with the new Smoke Show coat, as well as the Granite, Indigo Blue, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle paint jobs.

The package doesn't come up with any mechanical upgrades, which means you'll either get a 5.7-liter or 392 HEMI V8, depending on whether the R/T or R/T Scat Pack trim is selected.

Priced at $4,995 for the Challenger R/T, $5,495 for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, and $11,495 for the Challenger R/1 Scat Pack Widebody, Dodge has made it affordable to celebrate the beloved muscle car's 50th birthday.