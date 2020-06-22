The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Is an Absurdly Fast Dutch Roadster

Donkervoort

Dutch automaker Donkervoort has unveiled record-breaking specs and images of its ridonkulously fast D8 GTO-JD70 roadster.

Created as a 70th birthday present to company founder Joop Donkervoort, the stripped-down vehicle runs a five-speed manual transmission and an Audi Sport 2.5-liter five-cylinder that's tuned to produce 415 horsepower, up from 380 hp.

That output is particularly impressive when you consider that the D8 GTO-JD70, which boasts a body made almost entirely of carbon fiber and a lithium-on battery, tips the scales at 1,543 pounds. That low weight allows the powertrain to rocket the D8 GTO-JD70 to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds, on its way to a 173 mph top speed.

Aerodynamically-minded features, like louvres built in to the trailing edge of the front cycle wings and a unique diffuser, provide enough downforce to break 2Gs, making it the most aggressive road-going vehicle ever made in corners. Those performance specs were confirmed by testing the vehicle with a set of Nankang AR-1 tires over "thousands" of miles.

The cockpit features lightweight carbon fiber seats and a quick-release, multi-function steering wheel that lets track day vets deactivate power steering and slide sideways at will.

Road and Track reports that there is a host of newly announced performance options available, including a free-flow stainless steel exhaust, a differential cooler, a full roll cage, a Bosch race-sped ABS system, six-point harnesses, TPMS, carbon-fiber wheels, and a carbon-fiber transmission tunnel.

Only 70 D8 GTO-JD70s will be built—one for each year of Donkervoort's life. If you happen to have a spare $183,000 lying around, inquire via Donkervoort's website to get your name on the shortlist.