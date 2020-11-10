Ducati Unveils Insanely Cool Multistrada Adventure Bike

Ducati

Ducati's Multistrada family of adventure bikes is getting its most powerful member yet in the new Multistrada V4.

The 1260cc V-Twin at the core of the preceding Multistrada Enduro has been replaced with the racier V4 Granturismo. Despite a slightly lower displacement of 1,158cc, the new four-cylinder delivers 170 hp at 10,5000 rpm, providing plenty of guts in the mid-range and at high revs. In addition to raw power, the engine only needs to be serviced every 37,300 miles, which is longer than any other production bike can go in between checkups.

Standard equipment includes a new aluminum monocoque frame, a double-sided swingarm capable of accommodating spoked wheels, and a wind tunnel-developed Plexiglass screen that can be adjusted with a single finger. Large electronic suspension travel and high ground clearance suit the Multistrada V4 to off-road use, while a slick electronics package including ABS cornering, wheelie and traction control promises an easily manageable ride in the streets.

Ducati is also using the Multistrada to roll out an industry-first front and rear radar system developed in coordination with German appliance company Bosch. The auxiliary system allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) to make riding safer than ever thanks to the ability to "reconstruct the reality surrounding the bike."

Cycle World reports that two upgraded versions dubbed the Multistada V4 S in and V4 S Sport will be offered alongside the base Multistrada. Those models get a semi-active Marzocchi suspension, an auto-leveling system that adjusts for heavier loads, Brembo Stylema brake calipers with larger discs, and a 6.5-inch display (as opposed to the base model's 5-inch screen). The top-tier Sport model also gets an Akrapovič exhaust, carbon fiber front fender, and a bold red, black and gray livery.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 will start at $19,995 when it hits dealers in January of 2021. We've only just touched on the specs, so visit Ducati's website to learn more.