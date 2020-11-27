Ducati and Lamborghini Join Forces For Awesome New Cruiser Bike

Ducati

A duo of storied Italian performance vehicle manufacturers have collaborated to produce Ducati Diavel Lamborghini.

The limited-edition cruiser bike draws heavily from design elements found on the sold-out Sian FKP 37, the most power Raging Bull ever with 819 horses produced via a hybrid powertrain. While its four-wheeled counterpart got a 63-model run, 630 serialized Diavel Lamborghinis will be produced.

“In creating a Diavel inspired by the Siàn, we are celebrating the values ​​we share with Lamborghini: we are Italian, we are sporty, and design is a distinctive element for our creations,” said Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati design center.

“The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was designed using the same stylistic language that distinguishes the super sports car, so we have redesigned the elements that most characterize the Diavel. The result is a bike with a great stage presence, a true collector's item from the point of view of style and a 100 percent Diavel in riding."

The naked motorcycle's livery features the exact same paints Sant'Agata Bolognese used on its hypercar, with the bodywork in "Verde Gea" and the frame, the seat tail and the forged rims are covered in "Electrum Gold." A hint of the iconic “Ducati Red” can be found on the Brembo M50 radial mount brake calipers.



Virtually every Lamborghini body in recent memory features sharp angles created by hexagonal shapes, the angles of which form a "Y" motif. The Ducati plays with the same theme with a a special six-sided exhaust and little "Y' shapes cut into the leather seat. Also alluding to its hypercar inspiration is a liberal use of carbon fiber for the radiator covers, air intakes, silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame.

The Diavel 1260's 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT L-Twin serves as the powerplant in the Lamborghini edition, delivering a superbike-worthy 157 hp at 9,500 rpm and 95 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm.

It's also fitted with a sophisticated electronics package including ABS, traction control, wheelie control, cruise control and a launch mode.

While the Sian was priced at an astronomical $3.6 million, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will cost $31,995 when it arrives in late December.