Exclusive First Look At Trae Young’s Custom Ram TRX Pickup Truck

The four-time NBA All Star describes his apex Rex as “a work of art.”

(RealTruck)

Take a look through Trae Young’s social feeds, and you’ll see a compelling, curated cross-section of the Washington Wizards star’s lifestyle—fashionable snaps captured everywhere from the beach to the private jet terminal, moody black-and-white portraits from the bench, the icy animated album cover of his 2Chainz/Quavo collab, wholesome family photos worthy of a world’s-best-dad coffee mug, and, of course, epic clips and shots of his on-court performances. Few and far between are pictures of his baller car collection, which includes an Audi R8, a blue Tesla Cybertruck, a McLaren 720S, and a 2021 Ram TRX—seen in a new custom spec for the first time right here.

(RealTruck)

With the same supercharged V8 from the Dodge Hellcat under its hood, the TRX is the performance zenith of pickup trucks—the aggro platform is so beloved, it was recently brought back from the dead after Ram’s CEO admitted in a commercial that its temporary retirement was a mistake. But thanks to the efforts of pro-athlete approved dealer ProMotorsports and RealTruck—a premier aftermarket manufacturer of upgraded equipment for 4x4s and off-roaders—Young’s is now a highly personalized apex Rex.

(RealTruck)

Gazes will first dart to a new minimalist iteration of Young’s slick “TY” logo placed on a high-shine green band, which replaces the typical “TRX” text near the end of the bed. The color serves as a motif that highlights the grill and tailgate’s “RAM” exterior logos and evolves into a darker hunter green for its interior application on the dash and “TY”-embossed headrests—this particular shade deliberately references one of the official colors of Norman North, Young’s high school. Other upgrades include RealTruck’s own tonneau cover; AMP Research’s underglow-illuminated and electronically deployed running boards; and a full suite of Husky liners for the bed, tailgate and floors.

(RealTruck)

Below, Young tells us about his newly bespoke TRX, reveals his favorite NBA accolade, and briefly looks ahead to the 2026-2027 season.

What made you want a Ram TRX?

I love all my cars, but the Ram TRX has always been a favorite. Growing up in Oklahoma, I’ve always loved trucks. The Ram TRX can handle anything I need. It stuck out because it blends style with function. Thanks to RealTruck and ProMotorsports, the TRX is more than just a truck, it’s a one-of-a-kind work of art that tells the story of my journey from Oklahoma to the NBA.

How does it compare to the Cybertruck?

Driving a pickup truck feels like the opposite of an electric vehicle like my Cybertruck. Both trucks are great and have their own benefits, but after the upgrades from RealTruck, the TRX is definitely becoming my go-to car.

(RealTruck)

Your truck’s interior features colors of your high school. Why did you pick these colors instead of, say, Sooners Crimson?

I love my Sooners, but everything started at Norman North High School. The time I spent at Norman North laid the groundwork for my entire career, including the season I spent at OU. I’m incredibly grateful for all the teammates, coaches, and teachers that helped shape my life during those four years.

If you could pick one lesson you’ve learned during each stage of your playing career—high school, college, and the NBA—what would those lessons be?

Each stage of my career has been such an important part of my journey. Throughout them all, my biggest lesson is to always be consistent in the work you put in.

(RealTruck)

Which of your NBA accolades are you proudest of and why?

Personal accolades are great, but I’m most proud of being the Atlanta Hawks’ all-time assists leader and always try to show up for my teammates and open up the floor for them. Basketball is a team sport and getting to grow with my teammates is one of my favorite things about the sport.

What are you most looking forward to in the 2026-2027 season?

I am so excited to continue being embraced by Washington D.C. and the entire Wizards organization. We have such a strong, young core and I know we’re only going to keep building our chemistry as a unit. Excited to work to get DC back into the postseason and beyond.