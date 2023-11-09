Exclusive FTR & Challenger Elite Lead Indian Motorcycle 2024 Lineup

The savage FTR standard bike gets a motocross-inspired makeover, while the Challenger Elite continues to rule the Indian Motorcycle stable.

(Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle specializes in cruisers, but one of the most covetable models in the storied American bike brand’s 2024 lineup isn’t one.

We’re of course talking about the FTR. Indian’s sole standard motorcycle offering was launched in 2018 (then it was called the FTR1200) as a production version of the championship-winning FTR750 flat track racer.

(Indian Motorcycle)

Tweaks have been made over the course of the Indian FTR’s short life, perhaps the most notable being the lowering of the ride height via smaller wheels and shorter suspension to make it more approachable. Though engine displacement was removed from the name, the FTR’s core has always been a 1,200cc liquid-cooled V-twin producing 120 horsepower and 87 pound-feet of torque.

(Indian Motorcycle)

For this year, 400 examples of the top-tier FTR R Carbon are getting an exclusive makeover from 100%, a motocross brand that first came to fruition when two-strokes ruled MX tracks.

A Blue Candy color scheme covers the carbon fiber tank, headlight nacelle, seat cowl and front fender, while contrast comes from the powder-white frame, a black Ohlins rear shock and front fork, black Akrapovic exhaust, and black carbon pieces. Indian Motorcycle and 100% co-branding mark the collab on each tank side, the rear seat cowl and the chin fairing, as well as on an apparel collection of short sleeved tops, hoodies, hats, beanies, and sunglasses.

Discerning riders looking for a well-appointed cruiser, bagger or touring bike with a headdress badge have a plethora of options that are returning for this model year, from the Super Chief Limited and Springfield Dark Horse to the Roadmaster Limited. But the most elite Indian Motorcycle money can buy is the Challenger Elite, powered by the most highest-output engine in Indian’s stable, the 1769cc PowerPlus 108 V-twin, which puts out 122 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque.

Limited to 325 examples, the “Charcoal Candy”-colored Challenger Elite comes loaded for the long haul with electronically adjustable rear suspension, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, driver and passenger floorboards, heated grips, saddlebag lights, saddlebag closeouts, and three selectable ride modes. For this year, Indian revised the PowerBand audio system with 100-watt speakers that are louder, clearer and boomier than standard 50-watt units.

(Indian Motorcycle)

The Indian Challenger Elite and FTR x 100% R Carbon start at $38,499 and $18,999, respectively. Visit Indian Motorcycle’s website for more info.