These Are 2021's Fastest-Selling New Cars (So Far)

One might assume that a car's "hotness" or popularity can be determined purely by how many units are sold in a given time period. But, as Autoweek explains, the amount of time a new model sits at a dealership is another valuable metric, with the hottest models selling the quickest.

Citing data gathered by iseecars.com, the automotive outlet rounded up the vehicles that have spent the least amount of time without an owner in 2021 so far. Toyota and Lexus each scored three vehicles in the top 10, while the lauded Chevrolet Corvette Stingray led the pack. All of the vehicles below spent less than 20 days in dealer lots.

10. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Average Price: $35,105

9. Toyota Tacoma

Average Price: $37,129

8. Toyota Sienna

Average Price: $42,817

7. Lexus LX 570

Average Price: $98,195

6. Mercedes-Benz GLS

Average Price: $100,643

5. Kia Telluride

Average Price: $42,991

4. Lexus RX 450h

Average Price: $58,271

3. Genesis GV80

Average Price: $64,626

2. Lexis IS 350

Average Price: $48,013

1. Chevrolet Corvette

Average Price: $84,689