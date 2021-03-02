These Are 2021's Fastest-Selling New Cars (So Far)

Car buyers are clamoring to score the 10 hottest-selling rides in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:
2021 Top Selling Cars Promo Split

One might assume that a car's "hotness" or popularity can be determined purely by how many units are sold in a given time period. But, as Autoweek explains, the amount of time a new model sits at a dealership is another valuable metric, with the hottest models selling the quickest. 

Citing data gathered by iseecars.com, the automotive outlet rounded up the vehicles that have spent the least amount of time without an owner in 2021 so far. Toyota and Lexus each scored three vehicles in the top 10, while the lauded Chevrolet Corvette Stingray led the pack. All of the vehicles below spent less than 20 days in dealer lots. 

10. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 

Average Price: $35,105

9. Toyota Tacoma

Average Price: $37,129

8. Toyota Sienna

Average Price: $42,817

7. Lexus LX 570

Average Price: $98,195

6. Mercedes-Benz GLS

Average Price: $100,643

5. Kia Telluride

Average Price: $42,991

4. Lexus RX 450h

Average Price: $58,271

3. Genesis GV80 

Average Price: $64,626

2. Lexis IS 350

Average Price: $48,013

1. Chevrolet Corvette 

Average Price: $84,689

No image description

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Season Promo
Style

Grand Seiko's New GMT Watch Collection Celebrates The 4 Seasons

Mercedes Maybach S-Class Promo
Rides

Why Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxe Maybach Brand Is Better Than Ever

reeses-ultimate-pb-cup
Food & Drink

Hershey Unveils Reese's 'Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups' With Absolutely No Chocolate

first-space-hotel-spaceport
News

World's First 'Space Hotel' To Begin Construction In 2025

2021 Top Selling Cars Promo Split
Rides

These Are 2021's Fastest-Selling New Cars (So Far)

Tecovas Cooper and Rhett Boots Promo
Style

Tecovas Steps Up With Cool Cowboy Boots & Boosts Texas Storm Relief

McLaren Elva Promo
Rides

The McLaren Elva Is a 804-HP Tribute to a Race-Winning Heritage

Josie Canseco Promo
Entertainment

Josie Canseco Stuns In Sultry Cover Shoot For Maxim Mexico

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition Tribute to 3705 Promo
Style

IWC Limited-Edition Pilot Watch Honors Classic 'Black Aviator'