These Are 2021's Fastest-Selling New Cars (So Far)
Car buyers are clamoring to score the 10 hottest-selling rides in the U.S.
One might assume that a car's "hotness" or popularity can be determined purely by how many units are sold in a given time period. But, as Autoweek explains, the amount of time a new model sits at a dealership is another valuable metric, with the hottest models selling the quickest.
Citing data gathered by iseecars.com, the automotive outlet rounded up the vehicles that have spent the least amount of time without an owner in 2021 so far. Toyota and Lexus each scored three vehicles in the top 10, while the lauded Chevrolet Corvette Stingray led the pack. All of the vehicles below spent less than 20 days in dealer lots.