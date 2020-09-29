Meet The Omologata, Ferrari's Outrageous New One-Off Supercar

Ferrari

A year after a commission arrived from a "discerning European client" and Ferrari has unveiled the Omologata, a one-off expression of the 812 Superfast grand tourer.

Casual supercar fans might not immediately peg the flagship V12-powered Prancing Horse as the basis for the bespoke model, as only the windshield and headlights were retained. Autoweek astutely notes that the resulting aluminum-bodied design flows somewhat like the classic 250 GTO, while Ferrari says "the objective was to exploit the proportions of the potent, mid-front layout to deliver a very sleek design defined by smooth volumes and undulating reflections."

The front tapers from a flattened oval grille and continues over rounded wheel arches. Behind the coupe's door are muscular haunches that blend into a three-quarter panel. A trio horizontal transversal cuts in the fastback construction were designed to "visually cut back on rear mass," while a downforce-creating rear spoiler adds an aggressive element to its stance. Ferrari's three-layer Rosso Magma paint pops even more than usual thanks to a custom coat of dark red that was used for the racing livery.

Inside are electric blue seats, finished in a combo of leather and Jeans Aunde fabric with 4-point racing harnesses. Metal parts on the dashboard and steering wheel are finished with the crackled paint effect associated with the great GT racers of the 1950s and 1960s, and a second hammered paint effect details the inner door handles and the Ferrari F1 bridge.

You'll probably never see the Omologata again, so feel free to bask in its beauty right now.