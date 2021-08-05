Final Acura NSX Supercar to Be 'Best Performing' Version Yet

Limited to 350 examples, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S is poised to become instant classic.
2022 Acura NSX Type S Promo

After two generations of serving as an affordable hi-po alternative to pricier European supercars, the Acura NSX is getting a properly potent sendoff with the limited-edition Type S. 

It's promised to be the "best performing road-legal NSX ever," pushing the hybrid platform to deliver more power, quicker acceleration and tighter handling. That's all a tease for now, as Honda's luxury sub-brand didn't reveal any specs other than to say the twin-turbocharged V6 and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD system will be "enhanced."

2022 Acura NSX Type S_004

Car and Driver reports the current NSX's 3.5-liter six-pot and three-motor electric platform work together to produce 573 hp, so expect the 2022 Acura NSX Type S to break 600 hp. The automotive outlet also predicts a more aggressive suspension setup, larger brakes, a louder exhaust, and a new set of wheels and tires are also possible. 

2022 Acura NSX Type S_001

The Acura NSX was debuted in 1989 to much acclaim as the first aluminum-bodied exotic and was produced through 2005. The second-generation debuted 11 years later in 2016 to take Road & Track's "Performance Car of the Year" title before swooping Motor Trend's "Best Hybrid Performance Car" award in 2020. 

2022 Acura NSX Type S_006

But by limiting production of the final NSX to just 350 units, Acura is betting that the the new Type S will join the legions of collectible first-gen NSX models, like the 1999 NSX Zanardi Edition and the Japanese Domestic Market-only NSX-R and NSX Type S-Zero. 

2022 Acura NSX Type S_002

Let's see those specs first.  

