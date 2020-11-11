The Stunning Final Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Revealed in Farewell Video

Finished in Mamba Black carbon fiber and boasting a shark-inspired rear fin.
The 100-model run of the Pagani Huayra Roadster that began in 2017 has officially concluded. Instead of blasting out a release detailing the hypercar's impressive specs, Pagani elected to produce a short video with intimate voiceover from the owner. 

final pagani huayra Roadster

The unnamed narrator claims that his first encounter with ex-Lamborghini engineer Horacio Pagani's work was a Zonda C12, the inaugural edition of the marque's very first car. But it was the special-edition Zonda Cinque that made him "fall in love" and subsequently sent him on an unsuccessful journey to secure a Huayra coupe, which was also limited to just 100 examples. 

Instead, he ended up scoring the very last Huayra Roadster. Motor 1, which first spotted the clip, notes that the bespoke vehicle is fitted with a custom rear fin above the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12's quad exhaust. That's a reference to the one-of three Zonda Tricolore, which had the same shark fin-inspired component. 

Final Pagani Huayra Roadster

For the exterior, the owner wanted exposed carbon fiber in Mamba black for richness. Inside is a two-tone yellow and black leather scheme and matte-black carbon fiber trim for subtle contrast. 

Motor 1 adds that this won't be the last Huayra, as a racy "R" version with one of AMG's larger, naturally-aspirated V12s is on the way. In the meantime, the owner is sure to enjoy the Roadster's 775 horses as much as we did.  

No image description

Final Pagani Huayra Roadster Promo
