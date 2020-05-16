Brabham Automotive Unleashes BT62 Race Car

This gorgeous green machine is being called the "world's most track-focused hypercar."

Brabham Automotive

After years of planning and pre-production efforts Brabham Automotive has delivered its first BT62 hypercar.

Brabham Automotive

First announced in 2018, the mid-engined racer was designed and built by a masterful team with collective experience from McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari, General Motors, Koenigsegg and Tesla. The original marque dates back to the 1960s, when Brabham was reportedly the largest manufacturer of track cars in the world.

Brabham Automotive

Brabham claims that that BT62 Competition is the "world's most track-focused hypercar." The ultra-lightweight, carbon fiber-bodied vehicle boasts a naturally-aspirated V8 that sends a whopping 700 horsepower through 6-speed sequential drivetrain, as well as the "world's best" carbon brakes.

Brabham Automotive

According to Top Gear, the 2,400-pound car is said to produce an insane 2,600 pounds of downforce, which would indeed allow the BT62 to stay glued to the pavement at speed.

As the BT62 is set to compete at this year's Britcar Endurance Championship in the capable hands of seasoned driver and former champ Ross Wylie, the chassis is compliant with the FIA motorsport governing body.

Brabham Automotive

Other race-ready tech includes an onboard data and telemetry system, lightweight bronze wheels clad in Goodyear slicks (with wets supplied), and an F1-style telematic control carbon fiber steering wheel.

Brabham Automotive

The Brabham BT72 limited to 70 hand-built vehicles, with each vehicle meticulously hand-built to order. Click here to learn more or inquire about a cost.