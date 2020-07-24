Ford Is Doubling Run of 'First Edition' 2021 Broncos to Meet Demand

Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco was so well received that customers crashed Ford's website while trying to reserve the revamped SUV. Many of the orders must've been for the souped-up First Edition, because the Motor City automaker is doubling its run of the limited-production 4x4.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We were blown away by the stampede of reservations last night," the official Ford account tweeted the day after the Bronco's reveal. "But rest assured the site is fully up and running." And according to an email sent to reservation holders, Ford has now increased the Bronco First Edition's run from 3,500 to 7,000 examples to meet the overwhelming demand.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ford

Road & Track notes that the First Edition boasts the best features from the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands trims. That includes the Lux Package (adaptive cruise control, a 10-speaker sound system, a wireless charging pad, a heated steering wheel, and two additional USB smart-charging ports), the Sasquatch package, a seven-mode G.O.A.T. terrain management system, a unique suspension setup with a disconnecting front sway bar, a front push-bar, a black-painted hardtop, a leather interior, and "First Edition" graphics along the body.

Ford

Sadly, all of the 2021 Bronco First Editions in both two- and four-door configurations were already sold for $59,305 each by the time R&T broke the news. The basic two-door Bronco is priced at $29,995, while the range-topping Wildtrak four-door costs $50,370.